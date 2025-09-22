NFL Transactions: Monday 9/22

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Cardinals

  • Released DT Kyon Barrs from their practice squad.

Commanders

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Lions

Ravens

Saints

Texans

  • Moved S Jimmie Ward from the exempt list to the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply