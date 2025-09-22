NFL Transactions: Monday 9/22

Bills
- Signed OL Nick Broeker to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Released DT Kyon Barrs from their practice squad.
Commanders
- Signed S Darnell Savage to their active roster.
- Placed DB Will Harris on injured reserve.
Eagles
- Waived G Kenyon Green.
- Claimed WR Xavier Gipson off waivers from the Giants.
Falcons
- Released CB C.J. Henderson from their practice squad.
Giants
- Waived LB Tomon Fox.
Lions
- Elevated TE Ross Dwelley from their practice squad.
- Placed DE Marcus Davenport on injured reserve.
Ravens
- Elevated TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden and DL Brent Urban from their practice squad.
Saints
- Waived WR Kevin Austin.
- Signed WR Cedrick Wilson to their practice squad.
Texans
- Moved S Jimmie Ward from the exempt list to the reserve/physically unable to perform list.
