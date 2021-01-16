NFL Transactions: Saturday 1/16

Browns
- Browns promoted TE Kyle Markway and OT Alex Taylor to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers promoted LB Deone Bucannon, S Javon Hagan and OL Ted Larsen to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs promoted TE Ricky Seals-Jones, WR Gehrig Dieter and DB Chris Lammons to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs activated LB Dorian O’Daniel from injured reserve.
- Chiefs placed TE Deon Yelder on injured reserve.
- Chiefs signed TE Evan Baylis and OT Prince Wanogho to their practice squad.
- Chiefs released DB Rodney Clemons from their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints activated WR Tre’Quan Smith from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed OL Will Clapp on the COVID-19 list.
- Saints promoted LB Chase Hansen and OL Cameron Tom to their active roster.
- Saints signed K Blair Walsh and LS John Denney to their practice squad.
- Saints released WR Tommylee Lewis and DL Anthony Zettel from their practice squad.