NFL Transactions: Saturday 1/17

49ers
- Elevated T Brandon Parker and DT Sebastian Valdez from the practice squad.
Bears
- Elevated TE Nikola Kalinic from the practice squad.
Patriots
- Activated DB Alex Austin from injured reserve.
- Elevated RB D’Ernest Johnson and DT Leonard Taylor from the practice squad.
Rams
- Elevated DB Tanner Ingle and LB Eli Neal from the practice squad.
Seahawks
- Elevated RB Velus Jones from the practice squad.
Steelers
- Signed DB D’Shawn Jamison to a futures contract.
Texans
- Elevated DT Leki Fotu from the practice squad.
