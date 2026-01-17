NFL Transactions: Saturday 1/17

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Elevated T Brandon Parker and DT Sebastian Valdez from the practice squad.

Bears

Patriots

  • Activated DB Alex Austin from injured reserve.
  • Elevated RB D’Ernest Johnson and DT Leonard Taylor from the practice squad.

Rams

  • Elevated DB Tanner Ingle and LB Eli Neal from the practice squad.

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Signed DB D’Shawn Jamison to a futures contract.

Texans

  • Elevated DT Leki Fotu from the practice squad.

