NFL Transactions: Saturday 1/24

Broncos
- Broncos elevated WR Michael Bandy and WR Elijah Moore from their practice squad and activated C Luke Wattenberg from injured reserve.
- Broncos placed QB Bo Nix on injured reserve.
Patriots
- Patriots elevated RB D’Ernest Johnson and DT Leonard Taylor from their practice squad.
- Patriots activated WR Mack Hollins from injured reserve.
- Patriots placed DT Eric Gregory on injured reserve.
- Patriots released WR Trent Sherfield from their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams elevated DE Larrell Murchison and LB Eli Neal from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated RB Cam Akers and RB Velus Jones from their practice squad.
