NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/11

49ers
- Activated S Malik Mustapha from the physically unable to perform list.
- Elevated DL Trevis Gipson from their practice squad (standard elevation).
- Waived DE Robert Beal Jr..
Bengals
- Elevated OL Jaxson Kirkland from their practice squad (standard elevation).
Bills
- Placed S Damar Hamlin and DT T.J. Sanders on injured reserve.
Broncos
- Activated DL Malcolm Roach from injured reserve (designated for return).
- Elevated OL Calvin Throckmorton from their practice squad (standard elevation).
- Placed G Ben Powers on injured reserve.
Browns
- Elevated CB Tre Avery from their practice squad (standard elevation).
Buccaneers
- Elevated RB Owen Wright from their practice squad (standard elevation).
Cardinals
- Elevated DT Zach Carter and DE Anthony Goodlow from their practice squad (standard elevations).
- Placed P Blake Gillikin on injured reserve.
- Signed QB Kedon Slovis from their practice squad to their active roster.
Chargers
- Elevated RB Nyheim Miller-Hines and OL David Sharpe from their practice squad (standard elevations).
- Placed DL Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve.
- Signed OL Bobby Hart from their practice squad to their active roster.
Colts
- Elevated RB Ameer Abdullah and DB Cameron Mitchell from their practice squad (standard elevations).
Cowboys
- Elevated WR Parris Campbell from their practice squad (standard elevation).
- Placed RB Miles Sanders on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper from their practice squad to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Elevated LB Quinton Bell and DB Isaiah Johnson from their practice squad (standard elevations).
Jets
- Elevated LB Brandon Smith and WR Isaiah Williams from their practice squad (standard elevations).
Lions
- Elevated OL Devin Cochran and CB Arthur Maulet from their practice squad (standard elevations).
- Placed OL Giovanni Manu on injured reserve.
- Signed S Erick Hallett, DL Quinton Jefferson, and DL Nick Whiteside from their practice squad to their active roster.
- Waived C Kingsley Eguakun and DT Chris Smith.
Packers
- Released DL Deslin Alexandre from their practice squad.
- Signed K Lucas Havrisik.
- Signed OL Brant Banks to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Elevated CB Keion Crossen and OL Brandon Walton from their practice squad (standard elevations).
Patriots
- Elevated RB Terrell Jennings and DL Truman Jones from their practice squad (standard elevations).
Rams
- Elevated CB A.J. Green and LB Eli Neal from their practice squad (standard elevations).
Ravens
- Elevated QB Tyler Huntley and DB Keondre Jackson from their practice squad (standard elevations).
- Signed DL Basil Okoye to their active roster.
- Waived DB Reuben Lowery.
Saints
- Elevated LB Nephi Sewell from their practice squad (standard elevation).
Seahawks
- Elevated CB Shaquill Griffin and S Jerrick Reed from their practice squad (standard elevations).
Steelers
- Signed DE K.J. Henry to their practice squad (exception).
- Signed WR Ke’Shawn Williams from their practice squad to their active roster.
Titans
- Elevated LB Curtis Jacobs and K Matthew Wright from their practice squad (standard elevations).
- Signed LB Kendell Brooks from their practice squad to their active roster and TE Thomas Odukoya.
- Waived OT John Ojukwu.
