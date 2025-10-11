NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/11

49ers

Bengals

  • Elevated OL Jaxson Kirkland from their practice squad (standard elevation).

Bills

Broncos

Browns

  • Elevated CB Tre Avery from their practice squad (standard elevation).

Buccaneers

  • Elevated RB Owen Wright from their practice squad (standard elevation).

Cardinals

  • Elevated DT Zach Carter and DE Anthony Goodlow from their practice squad (standard elevations).
  • Placed P Blake Gillikin on injured reserve.
  • Signed QB Kedon Slovis from their practice squad to their active roster.

Chargers

  • Elevated RB Nyheim Miller-Hines and OL David Sharpe from their practice squad (standard elevations).
  • Placed DL Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve.
  • Signed OL Bobby Hart from their practice squad to their active roster.

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

Jets

Lions

Packers

  • Released DL Deslin Alexandre from their practice squad.
  • Signed K Lucas Havrisik.
  • Signed OL Brant Banks to their practice squad.

Panthers

Patriots

Rams

  • Elevated CB A.J. Green and LB Eli Neal from their practice squad (standard elevations).

Ravens

  • Elevated QB Tyler Huntley and DB Keondre Jackson from their practice squad (standard elevations).
  • Signed DL Basil Okoye to their active roster.
  • Waived DB Reuben Lowery.

Saints

  • Elevated LB Nephi Sewell from their practice squad (standard elevation).

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Signed DE K.J. Henry to their practice squad (exception).
  • Signed WR Ke’Shawn Williams from their practice squad to their active roster.

Titans

