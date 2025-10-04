NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/4

Bills
- Elevated DT Zion Logue and DT Phidarian Mathis from their practice squad.
- Placed CB Dorian Strong on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Jimmy Ciarlo from their practice squad to their active roster.
Broncos
- Placed TE Lucas Krull on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Garret Wallow from their practice squad to their active roster.
Browns
Cardinals
- Activated DT Bilal Nichols from the physically unable to perform list.
- Elevated DT Zach Carter and G Nick Leverett from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Elevated DE Clelin Ferrell and RB Kimani Vidal from their practice squad.
Colts
- Elevated RB Ameer Abdullah and DB Mike Hilton from their practice squad.
- Placed S Daniel Scott on injured reserve.
- Signed CB Cameron Mitchell to their practice squad.
- Signed CB Chris Lammons from their practice squad to their active roster.
Commanders
- Elevated WR Tay Martin from their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Elevated WR Jalen Brooks and WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper from their practice squad.
- Placed S Malik Hooker on injured reserve.
- Signed CB Alijah Clark from their practice squad to their active roster.
Giants
- Elevated LB Neville Hewitt and K Jude McAtamney from their practice squad.
Jets
- Elevated DB Dean Clark and RB Avery Williams from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Mykal Walker from their practice squad to their active roster.
- Waived WR Isaiah Williams from their practice squad.
Lions
- Elevated OT Devin Cochran and DB Tre Flowers from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Activated DL LaBryan Ray from injured reserve.
- Elevated LB Krys Barnes from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Activated LB Jahlani Tavai from injured reserve.
Raiders
- Elevated TE Albert Okwuegbunam from their practice squad.
Ravens
- Elevated QB Tyler Huntley and DT Basil Okoye from their practice squad.
Saints
- Activated TE Taysom Hill from the physically unable to perform list.
- Elevated LB Eku Leota and TE Foster Moreau from the physically unable to perform list.
- Placed WR Trey Palmer on injured reserve.
- Waived TE Moliki Matavao from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Elevated DT Brandon Pili and S Jerrick Reed from their practice squad.
Texans
- Elevated CB Damon Arnette and DB Jalen Mills from their practice squad.
- Placed DT Folorunso Fatukasi on injured reserve.
- Signed OL Trenton Brown from their practice squad to their active roster.
Titans
- Activated RB Tyjae Spears from injured reserve.
- Elevated DB Kendell Brooks and WR James Proche from their practice squad.
- Placed S Mike Brown on injured reserve.
Vikings
- Activated FB C.J. Ham from injured reserve.
- Elevated RB Cam Akers and OL Henry Byrd from their practice squad.
- Placed C Ryan Kelly on injured reserve.
- Signed OL Vershon Lee from their practice squad to their active roster.
- Waived QB Desmond Ridder from their practice squad.
