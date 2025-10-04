NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/4

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals

  • Activated DT Bilal Nichols from the physically unable to perform list.
  • Elevated DT Zach Carter and G Nick Leverett from their practice squad.

Chargers

Colts

Commanders

  • Elevated WR Tay Martin from their practice squad.

Cowboys

Giants

Jets

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Ravens

  • Elevated QB Tyler Huntley and DT Basil Okoye from their practice squad.

Saints

Seahawks

Texans

Titans

Vikings

  • Activated FB C.J. Ham from injured reserve.
  • Elevated RB Cam Akers and OL Henry Byrd from their practice squad.
  • Placed C Ryan Kelly on injured reserve.
  • Signed OL Vershon Lee from their practice squad to their active roster.
  • Waived QB Desmond Ridder from their practice squad.

