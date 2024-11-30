NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/30

49ers
- Elevated LB Jalen Graham and OL Sebastian Gutierrez from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed DB Nick McCloud from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived WR Ronnie Bell.
Bengals
- Signed T Andrew Stueber to their practice squad.
Bills
- Elevated TE Zach Davidson and QB Mike White from their practice squad to the active roster
- Activated LB Matt Milano from Reserve/Injured.
Browns
- Placed TE Geoff Swaim on Reserve/Injured.
- Signed TE Blake Whiteheart from their practice squad to the active roster.
Buccaneers
- Elevated QB Michael Pratt from their practice squad to the active roster.
Chargers
- Elevated DB Dicaprio Bootle and LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed RB J.K. Dobbins and DB Alohi Gilman on Reserve/Injured.
- Signed DB Tony Jefferson from their practice squad to the active roster.
Colts
- Elevated G Mark Glowinski and WR Laquon Treadwell from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed G Atonio Mafi from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived LB Liam Anderson.
Commanders
- Elevated DT Carl Davis and K Zane Gonzalez from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed RB Austin Ekeler on Reserve/Injured.
- Waived DB Emmanuel Forbes.
Eagles
- Elevated DE Ochaun Mathis and TE C.J. Uzomah from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed LB Ben VanSumeren on Reserve/Injured.
- Signed WR Parris Campbell from their practice squad to the active roster.
Falcons
- Elevated K Riley Patterson and LB Josh Woods from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed G Jovaughn Gwyn to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Elevated WR Elijah Cooks from their practice squad to the active roster.
Jets
- Activated G Xavier Newman-Johnson from injured reserve.
- Elevated RB Kene Nwangwu to their active roster.
- Placed OT Tyron Smith on Reserve/Injured.
Lions
- Placed LB Malcolm Rodriguez and DT Mekhi Wingo on Reserve/Injured.
- Signed DE Myles Adams from the Seahawks practice squad, LB Kwon Alexander from the Broncos practice squad, and DE Jonah Williams from the Rams practice squad to their active roster.
- Waived WR Maurice Alexander.
Packers
- Released WR Malik Knowles from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Michael Barrett and G Marquis Hayes to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Activated LB Amare Barno from Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and elevated WR Dan Chisena and TE Stephen Sullivan from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived LB Thomas Incoom.
Patriots
- Elevated DE Keshawn Banks and G Michael Jordan from their practice squad to the active roster.
Ravens
- Elevated LB William Kwenkeu and DE Chris Wormley from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed TE Charlie Kolar and DB Arthur Maulet on Reserve/Injured.
Saints
- Elevated WR Kevin Austin and WR Dante Pettis from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed G Kyle Hergel from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived DB Millard Bradford.
Seahawks
- Elevated QB Jaren Hall and DB Ty Okada from their practice squad to the active roster.
Texans
- Elevated TE Irv Smith and WR Jared Wayne from their practice squad to the active roster.
Vikings
- Elevated TE Nick Muse and CB Nahshon Wright from their practice squad to the active roster.
