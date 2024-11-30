NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/30

By
Nate Bouda
-

 

49ers

Bengals

Bills

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Elevated QB Michael Pratt from their practice squad to the active roster.

Chargers

Colts

Commanders

Eagles

Falcons

Jaguars

  • Elevated WR Elijah Cooks from their practice squad to the active roster.

Jets

Lions

Packers

  • Released WR Malik Knowles from their practice squad.
  • Signed LB Michael Barrett and G Marquis Hayes to their practice squad.

Panthers

Patriots

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Texans

  • Elevated TE Irv Smith and WR Jared Wayne from their practice squad to the active roster.

Vikings

 

