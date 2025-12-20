NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/20

49ers

Bears

Bengals

  • Elevated DT Howard Cross and DB Bralyn Lux from practice squad.

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

  • Elevated DB Jaden Davis and WR Steven Sims from practice squad.

Chargers

Chiefs

Cowboys

Dolphins

  • Elevated G Kion Smith and WR Theo Wease from practice squad.
  • Placed DB Elijah Campbell on injured reserve.
  • Signed DB Ethan Robinson to active roster from practice squad.

Falcons

Giants

Jets

Lions

Panthers

Ravens

Saints

Steelers

  • Elevated T Jack Driscoll and DB Daryl Porter from practice squad.

Texans

Titans

  • Elevated DB Kemon Hall from practice squad.
  • Signed DT Cam Horsley to active roster from practice squad.
  • Waived DT Shy Tuttle from active roster.

Vikings

