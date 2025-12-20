NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/20

49ers
- Placed LB Nick Martin on injured reserve.
Bears
- Activated LB Tremaine Edmunds from injured reserve.
- Elevated WR Maurice Alexander from practice squad.
Bengals
- Elevated DT Howard Cross and DB Bralyn Lux from practice squad.
Bills
- Activated WR Mecole Hardman from injured reserve.
- Elevated K Michael Badgley and DE Andre Jones from practice squad.
- Released DT Morgan Fox from practice squad.
- Signed LB Matt Judon to practice squad.
Broncos
- Activated G Ben Powers from injured reserve.
- Elevated QB Sam Ehlinger and DB Delarrin Turner-Yell from practice squad.
- Signed G Calvin Throckmorton to practice squad.
Browns
- Elevated DT Keith Cooper and DT Maurice Hurst from practice squad.
- Placed T Jack Conklin on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Chris Edmonds to active roster from practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Elevated DE Adam Gotsis and DE Jason Pierre-Paul from practice squad.
Cardinals
- Elevated DB Jaden Davis and WR Steven Sims from practice squad.
Chargers
- Elevated G Branson Taylor and DB Marcus Williams from practice squad.
Chiefs
- Elevated LB Cole Christiansen and T Matt Waletzko from practice squad.
- Placed LB Leo Chenal and T Jawaan Taylor on injured reserve.
- Signed T Chukwuebuka Godrick, QB Chris Oladokun, and RB Dameon Pierce to active roster from practice squad.
- Waived RB Elijah Mitchell from active roster.
Cowboys
- Activated DB Trevon Diggs from injured reserve.
- Elevated DB Corey Ballentine from practice squad.
- Placed DB DaRon Bland on injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Elevated G Kion Smith and WR Theo Wease from practice squad.
- Placed DB Elijah Campbell on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Ethan Robinson to active roster from practice squad.
Falcons
- Elevated WR Chris Blair and DE Khalid Kareem from practice squad.
- Signed DB C.J. Henderson to active roster from practice squad.
- Waived WR Jamal Agnew from active roster.
Giants
- Activated DB Art Green from injured reserve.
- Elevated DE Elijah Chatman and K Ben Sauls from practice squad.
- Placed LB Kayvon Thibodeaux on injured reserve.
Jets
- Elevated DB Tre Brown from practice squad.
Lions
- Activated G Christian Mahogany from injured reserve.
- Elevated C Kingsley Eguakun and TE Giovanni Ricci from practice squad.
- Placed DB Kerby Joseph on injured reserve.
Panthers
- Elevated G Saahdiq Charles and LB Isaiah Simmons from practice squad.
Ravens
- Elevated LB William Kwenkeu and NT Josh Tupou from practice squad.
- Placed LB Teddye Buchanan on injured reserve.
Saints
- Elevated T Easton Kilty and TE Moliki Matavao from practice squad.
Steelers
- Elevated T Jack Driscoll and DB Daryl Porter from practice squad.
Texans
- Elevated DT Marlon Davidson and DB Alijah Huzzie from practice squad.
Titans
- Elevated DB Kemon Hall from practice squad.
- Signed DT Cam Horsley to active roster from practice squad.
- Waived DT Shy Tuttle from active roster.
Vikings
- Elevated LB Sione Takitaki from practice squad.
- Signed DB Dwight McGlothern to active roster from practice squad.
