NFL Transactions: Saturday 8/3

By
Nate Bouda
-

Browns

  • Browns released C Brian Allen from injured reserve with a settlement

Cowboys

  • Cowboys WR Corey Crooms reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers

Dolphins

  • Dolphins waived C Ireland Brown
  • Dolphins signed C Sean Harlow

Eagles

  • Eagles waived TE McCallan Castles with an injury designation
  • Eagles claimed TE Kevin Foelsch off of waivers from the Jets

Jets

  • Jets WR Marcus Riley reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers

Panthers

  • Panthers waived TE Curtis Hodges with an injury designation
  • Panthers waived DB Kiondre Thomas
  • Panthers signed DB Anthony Brown and DB Clayton Isbell

Patriots

  • Patriots OT Tyrone Wheatley reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers

Saints

  • Saints signed TEs Mason Fairchild and Kevin Rader
  • Saints waived WR Jermain Jackson with an injury designation
  • Saints released TE Jesper Horsted

Texans

