NFL Transactions: Saturday 8/3

Browns
- Browns released C Brian Allen from injured reserve with a settlement
Cowboys
- Cowboys WR Corey Crooms reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
Dolphins
- Dolphins waived C Ireland Brown
- Dolphins signed C Sean Harlow
Eagles
- Eagles waived TE McCallan Castles with an injury designation
- Eagles claimed TE Kevin Foelsch off of waivers from the Jets
Jets
- Jets WR Marcus Riley reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
Panthers
- Panthers waived TE Curtis Hodges with an injury designation
- Panthers waived DB Kiondre Thomas
- Panthers signed DB Anthony Brown and DB Clayton Isbell
Patriots
- Patriots OT Tyrone Wheatley reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
Saints
- Saints signed TEs Mason Fairchild and Kevin Rader
- Saints waived WR Jermain Jackson with an injury designation
- Saints released TE Jesper Horsted
Texans
- Texans signed OT Cameron Erving
- Texans waived OT Jaylon Thomas with an injury designation
