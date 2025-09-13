NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/13

49ers
- Elevated QB Adrian Martinez and TE Brayden Willis from the practice squad.
- Signed LB Curtis Robinson from their practice squad.
- Waived DE Robert Beal.
Bears
- Elevated DE Tanoh Kpassagnon from the practice squad.
- Placed LB Xavier Carlton on the practice squad injured list.
- Signed K Jake Moody to their practice squad.
Bills
- Elevated LB Keonta Jenkins and DL Zion Logue from the practice squad.
Broncos
- Elevated FB Adam Prentice and LB Garret Wallow from the practice squad.
Browns
- Waived WR Gage Larvadain.
Cardinals
- Elevated TE Josiah Deguara from the practice squad.
Chiefs
- Elevated DB Kevin Knowles from the practice squad.
Colts
- Elevated RB Ulysses Bentley and DB Chris Lammons from the practice squad.
- Placed CB Jaylon Jones on injured reserve.
- Released DB Darrick Forrest from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Trey Washington to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Released P Mitch Wishnowsky from their practice squad.
- Signed TE Lawrence Cager to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Elevated DB Zion Childress and CB Robert Rochell from the practice squad.
- Signed WR Ryan Flournoy from their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Elevated K Riley Patterson and RB Jeffery Wilson from the practice squad.
- Placed T Austin Jackson on injured reserve.
- Signed CB Cornell Armstrong from their practice squad.
Eagles
- Elevated DB Marcus Epps and TE Cameron Latu from the practice squad.
- Placed OL Cameron Williams on injured reserve.
Falcons
- Elevated K John Parker Romo from the practice squad.
- Placed S Jordan Fuller on injured reserve.
- Signed WR David Sills from their practice squad.
Giants
- Elevated LB Swayze Bozeman and DL Elijah Garcia from the practice squad.
Jaguars
- Elevated TE Quintin Morris from the practice squad.
Jets
- Elevated DB Korie Black from the practice squad.
Lions
- Elevated LB Monty Rice from the practice squad.
Patriots
- Elevated DB Kobee Minor and LB Mark Robinson from the practice squad.
- Traded WR Ja’Lynn Polk (who remains on Reserve/Injured) and a 2028 seventh-round pick to the Saints for a 2027 sixth-round pick.
Ravens
- Elevated TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden from the practice squad.
Saints
- Elevated DB Terrell Burgess and LB Fadil Diggs from the practice squad.
- Placed DB Julian Blackmon on injured reserve.
- Received WR Ja’Lynn Polk (who remains on Reserve/Injured) and a 2028 seventh-round pick from the Patriots and sent back a 2027 sixth-round pick.
- Signed DE Jonah Williams from their practice squad.
- Signed QB Hunter Dekkers to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Elevated DB D’Anthony Bell and DL Brandon Pili from the practice squad.
Steelers
- Elevated LB Jon Rhattigan from the practice squad.
Titans
- Elevated RB Jordan Mims and T John Ojukwu from the practice squad.
- Signed OL Corey Levin from their practice squad.
- Waived T Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson.
Vikings
- Elevated CB Fabian Moreau and LB Gabriel Murphy from the practice squad.
Is it Wallow & Prentice or Wallow & Bailey? Your article said Wallow & Bailey but your transactions say Wallow & Prentice
