NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/13

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Elevated DE Tanoh Kpassagnon from the practice squad.
  • Placed LB Xavier Carlton on the practice squad injured list.
  • Signed K Jake Moody to their practice squad.

Bills

  • Elevated LB Keonta Jenkins and DL Zion Logue from the practice squad.

Broncos

Browns

  • Waived WR Gage Larvadain.

Cardinals

Chiefs

  • Elevated DB Kevin Knowles from the practice squad.

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Elevated DB Marcus Epps and TE Cameron Latu from the practice squad.
  • Placed OL Cameron Williams on injured reserve.

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

  • Elevated DB Korie Black from the practice squad.

Lions

Patriots

  • Elevated DB Kobee Minor and LB Mark Robinson from the practice squad.
  • Traded WR Ja’Lynn Polk (who remains on Reserve/Injured) and a 2028 seventh-round pick to the Saints for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Ravens

Saints

  • Elevated DB Terrell Burgess and LB Fadil Diggs from the practice squad.
  • Placed DB Julian Blackmon on injured reserve.
  • Received WR Ja’Lynn Polk (who remains on Reserve/Injured) and a 2028 seventh-round pick from the Patriots and sent back a 2027 sixth-round pick.
  • Signed DE Jonah Williams from their practice squad.
  • Signed QB Hunter Dekkers to their practice squad.

Seahawks

  • Elevated DB D’Anthony Bell and DL Brandon Pili from the practice squad.

Steelers

Titans

Vikings

