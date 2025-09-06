NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/6

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Elevated LB Curtis Robinson from the practice squad (standard elevation).
  • Elevated WR Russell Gage from the practice squad (standard elevation).

Bengals

  • Elevated NT Mike Pennel from the practice squad (standard elevation).

Bills

  • Elevated G Kendrick Green from the practice squad (standard elevation).
  • Elevated K Matt Prater from the practice squad (standard elevation).

Broncos

Browns

  • Signed second-round RB Quinshon Judkins.

Buccaneers

  • Elevated DT Adam Gotsis from the practice squad (standard elevation).
  • Elevated G Michael Jordan from the practice squad (standard elevation).

Colts

  • Elevated LB Austin Ajiake from the practice squad (standard elevation).
  • Elevated RB Ulysses Bentley from the practice squad (standard elevation).

Commanders

  • Elevated C Michael Deiter from the practice squad (standard elevation).
  • Elevated WR Chris Moore from the practice squad (standard elevation).

Dolphins

  • Elevated K Riley Patterson from the practice squad (standard elevation).
  • Elevated RB Jeffery Wilson from the practice squad (standard elevation).

Eagles

Falcons

  • Elevated RB Carlos Washington from the practice squad (standard elevation).
  • Elevated WR David Sills from the practice squad (standard elevation).
  • Released DT Simeon Barrow from their practice squad.
  • Signed DL Sam Roberts off the Panthers’ practice squad.

Giants

  • Elevated DT Elijah Garcia from the practice squad (standard elevation).

Jaguars

  • Elevated T Ricky Lee from the practice squad (standard elevation).

Jets

Lions

  • Elevated LB Anthony Pittman from the practice squad (standard elevation).
  • Placed G Jamarco Jones on injured reserve.
  • Signed RB Jacob Saylors from their practice squad.

Packers

  • Elevated DB Micah Robinson from the practice squad (standard elevation).

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

  • Elevated DB Terrell Edmunds from the practice squad (standard elevation).
  • Elevated WR Alex Bachman from the practice squad (standard elevation).

Rams

  • Elevated RB Cody Schrader from the practice squad (standard elevation).

Ravens

  • Elevated TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden from the practice squad (standard elevation).

Saints

  • Elevated DL Jonah Williams from the practice squad (standard elevation).
  • Elevated TE Jack Stoll from the practice squad (standard elevation).
  • Signed LB Fadil Diggs from their practice squad.
  • Waived QB Jake Haener.

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Elevated DB James Pierre from the practice squad (standard elevation).

Texans

  • Elevated RB Jakob Johnson from the practice squad (standard elevation).

Titans

  • Elevated C Corey Levin from the practice squad (standard elevation).
  • Elevated DE Carlos Watkins from the practice squad (standard elevation).

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply