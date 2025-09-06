NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/6

49ers
- Elevated LB Curtis Robinson from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Elevated WR Russell Gage from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Bengals
- Elevated NT Mike Pennel from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Bills
- Elevated G Kendrick Green from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Elevated K Matt Prater from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Broncos
- Elevated LB Levelle Bailey from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Elevated RB Adam Prentice from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Placed DL Malcolm Roach on injured reserve.
- Signed QB Sam Ehlinger from their practice squad.
Browns
- Signed second-round RB Quinshon Judkins.
Buccaneers
- Elevated DT Adam Gotsis from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Elevated G Michael Jordan from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Colts
- Elevated LB Austin Ajiake from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Elevated RB Ulysses Bentley from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Commanders
- Elevated C Michael Deiter from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Elevated WR Chris Moore from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Dolphins
- Elevated K Riley Patterson from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Elevated RB Jeffery Wilson from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Eagles
- Waived G Kenyon Green.
Falcons
- Elevated RB Carlos Washington from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Elevated WR David Sills from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Released DT Simeon Barrow from their practice squad.
- Signed DL Sam Roberts off the Panthers’ practice squad.
Giants
- Elevated DT Elijah Garcia from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Jaguars
- Elevated T Ricky Lee from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Jets
- Elevated WR Tyler Johnson from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Placed G Alijah Vera-Tucker on injured reserve.
Lions
- Elevated LB Anthony Pittman from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Placed G Jamarco Jones on injured reserve.
- Signed RB Jacob Saylors from their practice squad.
Packers
- Elevated DB Micah Robinson from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Panthers
- Placed DB Damarri Mathis on injured reserve.
- Signed DT Jaden Crumedy from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Elevated DB Corey Ballentine from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Elevated LB Mark Robinson from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Signed DT Cory Durden from their practice squad.
- Waived DT Jeremiah Pharms.
Raiders
- Elevated DB Terrell Edmunds from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Elevated WR Alex Bachman from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Rams
- Elevated RB Cody Schrader from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Ravens
- Elevated TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Saints
- Elevated DL Jonah Williams from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Elevated TE Jack Stoll from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Signed LB Fadil Diggs from their practice squad.
- Waived QB Jake Haener.
Seahawks
- Elevated DB Shaquill Griffin from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Elevated DT Quinton Bohanna from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Steelers
- Elevated DB James Pierre from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Texans
- Elevated RB Jakob Johnson from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Titans
- Elevated C Corey Levin from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Elevated DE Carlos Watkins from the practice squad (standard elevation).
