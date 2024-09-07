NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/7

Bears
- Bears elevated DL Byron Cowart and LS Scott Daly to their active roster.
Bengals
- Bengals elevated WR Kendric Pryor to their active roster.
Bills
- Bills elevated DE Kameron Cline and OL Will Clapp to their active roster.
Broncos
- Broncos elevated WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey and RB Michael Burton to their active roster.
Browns
- Browns signed WR Jaelon Darden to their active roster.
- Browns elevated CB Mike Ford Jr. and T Germain Ifedi to their active roster.
- Browns signed WR David Bell to their practice squad
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated DL C.J. Brewer and Mike Greene to their active roster.
Chargers
- Chargers placed WR DJ Chark Jr. on injured reserve.
- Chargers signed TE Eric Tomlinson to their active roster.
- Chargers elevated LB Shaq Quarterman to their active roster.
Colts
- Colts elevated K Spencer Shrader and CB Chris Lammons to their active roster.
Commanders
- Commanders placed QB Marcus Mariota on injured reserve.
- Commanders signed QB Sam Hartman to their active roster.
- Commanders elevated LB Nick Bellore and DT Sheldon Day to their active roster.
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated WR CeeDee Lamb from the exempt list.
- Cowboys elevated LB Nick Vigil to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated WR Robbie Chosen to the active roster
Falcons
- Falcons elevated CB Kevin King and WR Chris Blair to their active roster.
Giants
- Giants elevated LBs Ty Summers and Carter Coughlin to their active roster.
- Giants also released LB Curtis Bolton.
Jaguars
- Jaguars elevate S Terrell Edmunds to their active roster.
Jets
- Jets placed OL Wes Schweitzer on injured reserve
Lions
- Lions signed DL Chris Smith to their active roster.
- Lions elevated WR Tom Kennedy and DL Kyle Peko to their active roster.
Panthers
- Panthers placed TE Ian Thomas on injured reserve.
- Panthers waived CB Keenan Isaac.
- Panthers signed TE Feleipe Franks and DT Jayden Peevy to their active roster.
- Panthers elevated RB Mike Boone and CB Lonnie Johnson to their active roster.
Patriots
- Patriots elevated G Michael Jordan and DT Trysten Hill to their active roster.
Raiders
- Raiders signed DE Charles Snowden to their active roster.
- Raiders placed DE Malcolm Koonce on injured reserve.
Rams
- Rams elevated OL A.J. Arcuri to their active roster.
Saints
- Saints elevated LB Khaleke Hudson and DT Kendal Vickers to their active roster.
Steelers
- Steelers elevated WR Ben Skorownek to their active roster
- Steelers placed DL Logan Lee on injured reserve
Titans
- Titans elevated LB Luke Gifford and DL James Lynch to their active roster.
Vikings
- Vikings elevated RB Myles Gaskin and S Bobby McCain to their active roster.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!