NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/7

Bears

Bengals

  • Bengals elevated WR Kendric Pryor to their active roster. 

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Chargers

  • Chargers placed WR DJ Chark Jr. on injured reserve.
  • Chargers signed TE Eric Tomlinson to their active roster.
  • Chargers elevated LB Shaq Quarterman to their active roster.

Colts

  • Colts elevated K Spencer Shrader and CB Chris Lammons to their active roster.

Commanders

  • Commanders placed QB Marcus Mariota on injured reserve.
  • Commanders signed QB Sam Hartman to their active roster.
  • Commanders elevated LB Nick Bellore and DT Sheldon Day to their active roster.

Cowboys

  • Cowboys activated WR CeeDee Lamb from the exempt list. 
  • Cowboys elevated LB Nick Vigil to their active roster. 

Dolphins

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

  • Rams elevated OL A.J. Arcuri to their active roster. 

Saints

Steelers

  • Steelers elevated WR Ben Skorownek to their active roster
  • Steelers placed DL Logan Lee on injured reserve

Titans

Vikings

