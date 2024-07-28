NFL Transactions: Sunday 7/28

Bears
- Bears signed RB Demetric Felton
Bengals
- Bengals activated TE Erick All from the non-football injury list
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated G Joe Thuney from the PUP list
Cowboys
- Cowboys claimed DB Kemon Hall off waivers from the 49ers
- Cowboys released DB Gareon Conley
- Cowboys signed WR Kelvin Harmon and WR Deontay Burnett
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated LB David Long from the PUP list
Giants
- Giants signed DB Breon Borders
- Giants waived QB Nathan Rourke
Patriots
- Patriots signed DT Josiah Bronson
- Patriots activated RBs Antonio Gibson and Terrell Jennings from injured lists
Saints
- Saints signed G Tremayne Achrum and OT Jesse Davis
- Saints placed OT Justin Herron on injured reserve
- Saints waived OT Mark Evans
