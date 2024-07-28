NFL Transactions: Sunday 7/28

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bengals

  • Bengals activated TE Erick All from the non-football injury list

Chiefs

Cowboys

Dolphins

  • Dolphins activated LB David Long from the PUP list

Giants

Patriots

Saints

  • Saints signed G Tremayne Achrum and OT Jesse Davis
  • Saints placed OT Justin Herron on injured reserve
  • Saints waived OT Mark Evans

