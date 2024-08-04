NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/4

Bears
- Bears re-signed LB Cameron Lyons
- Bears waived WR Peter LeBlanc
Bengals
- Bengals activated OT Trent Brown from the non-football injury list
Bills
- Bills waived DE David Ugwoegbu with an injury designation
- Bills signed LB Shayne Simon
Browns
- Browns signed DB Faion Hicks
- Browns waived DB Dyshawn Gales
Commanders
- Commanders signed DT Taylor Stallworth
- Commanders waived DB Christian Holmes
Eagles
- Eagles TE McCallan Castles reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed RB Gary Brightwell and TE Chris Myarick
- Jaguars waived RB Lorenzo Lingard
- Jaguars waived TE Josh Pederson with an injury designation
Panthers
- Panthers TE Curtis Hodges reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
Saints
- Saints WR Jermain Jackson reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
Texans
- Texans OT Jaylon Thomas reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
