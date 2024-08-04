NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/4

Bears

Bengals

  • Bengals activated OT Trent Brown from the non-football injury list

Bills

  • Bills waived DE David Ugwoegbu with an injury designation
  • Bills signed LB Shayne Simon

Browns

  • Browns signed DB Faion Hicks
  • Browns waived DB Dyshawn Gales

Commanders

Eagles

Jaguars

Panthers

  • Panthers TE Curtis Hodges reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers

Saints

  • Saints WR Jermain Jackson reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers

Texans

  • Texans OT Jaylon Thomas reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers

 

