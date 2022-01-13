NFL Transactions: Thursday 1/13

Bears
- Bears activated QB Justin Fields from the COVID-19 list.
Browns
- Browns signed CB Herb Miller to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
- Browns activated CB Denzel Ward, practice squad DE Joe Jackson and LB Malcolm Smith from the COVID-19 list.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed WR John Brown to the practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers released RB Darwin Thompson from the practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed LB Joe Walker to the practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released LB Tahir Whitehead from the practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated S Jayron Kearse from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed LB Duke Ejiofor to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars activated QB C.J. Beathard from the COVID-19 list.
Jets
- Jets signed WR Rodney Adams to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers designated OLB Whitney Mercilus to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed DT Isaiah Mack to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints activated OT Caleb Benenoch from the COVID-19 list.
Steelers
- Steelers designated WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and LB Buddy Johnson to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Steelers activated WR James Washington from the COVID-19 list.
Washington
- Washington activated LB Jordan Kunaszyk from the COVID-19 list and signed him to an extension. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!