NFL Transactions: Thursday 1/20

Bengals
- Bengals signed G Xavier Su’a-Filo to the practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bengals placed LB Joe Bachie on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bengals moved LB Akeem Davis-Gaither and LB Jordan Evans from the COVID-19 list to injured reserve.
Broncos
- Broncos signed OT Casey Tucker to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed CB Damon Arnette to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed DE Joe Jackson to the practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed OT Jordan Murray to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed TE Daniel Helm to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers activated WR Randall Cobb from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams designated LB Ernest Jones to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans claimed DL Kingsley Keke off waivers. (NFLTR)
Washington
