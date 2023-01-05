NFL Transactions: Thursday 1/5

Cleared Waivers
- CB Xavier Rhodes (BUF)
- WR James Washington (DAL)
49ers
- 49ers designated RB Elijah Mitchell to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals released DT Antwaun Woods from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders placed RB Antonio Gibson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Commanders signed RB Jaret Patterson to their active roster.
- Commanders signed RB Reggie Bonnafon to their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins claimed OT Geron Christian off of waivers from the Chiefs.
- Dolphins placed OT Eric Fisher on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
