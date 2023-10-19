NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/19

Chargers
- Chargers designated WR Jalen Guyton and DL Otito Ogbonnia to return. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived WR Montrell Washington and DT Keondre Coburn. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed CB Mario Goodrich to practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons signed WR Damiere Byrd to practice squad, placed WR Keilahn Harris on practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants placed OL Shane Lemieux on injured reserve, signed OL Sean Harlow off Cowboys practice squad. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots waived CB Ameer Speed. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams promoted DT Cory Durden to the active roster. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed CB Shaun Jolly to practice squad.
Saints
- Saints activated RB Jamaal Williams from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints promoted G Tommy Kraemer from practice squad to active roster, waived RB Jordan Mims. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed WR Trishton Jackson to practice squad. (NFLTR)
