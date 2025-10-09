NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/9

49ers
- Designated DT Kevin Givens to return from injured reserve.
Browns
- Traded CB Greg Newsome II and a 2026 sixth-round pick (from the Jets) to the Jaguars in exchange for CB Tyson Campbell and a 2026 seventh-round pick (from the Eagles).
- Released CB Ameer Speed from their practice squad with an injury settlement.
Eagles
- Activated LB Nakobe Dean from the physically unable to perform list.
- Elevated DT Gabe Hall from their practice squad (standard elevation).
Giants
- Elevated LB Zaire Barnes and WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey from their practice squad (standard elevations).
- Signed LB Neville Hewitt and K Jude McAtamney from their practice squad to their active roster.
Jaguars
- Acquired CB Greg Newsome II and a 2026 sixth-round pick (from the Jets) from the Browns in exchange for CB Tyson Campbell and a 2026 seventh-round pick (from the Eagles).
Saints
- Signed WR Velus Jones Jr. to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Released WR Cody White from their active roster.
Titans
- Waived OL Brant Banks.
Vikings
- Signed TE Nick Vannett to their practice squad.
