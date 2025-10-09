NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/9

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Designated DT Kevin Givens to return from injured reserve.

Browns

  • Traded CB Greg Newsome II and a 2026 sixth-round pick (from the Jets) to the Jaguars in exchange for CB Tyson Campbell and a 2026 seventh-round pick (from the Eagles).
  • Released CB Ameer Speed from their practice squad with an injury settlement.

Eagles

  • Activated LB Nakobe Dean from the physically unable to perform list.
  • Elevated DT Gabe Hall from their practice squad (standard elevation).

Giants

  • Elevated LB Zaire Barnes and WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey from their practice squad (standard elevations).
  • Signed LB Neville Hewitt and K Jude McAtamney from their practice squad to their active roster.

Jaguars

  • Acquired CB Greg Newsome II and a 2026 sixth-round pick (from the Jets) from the Browns in exchange for CB Tyson Campbell and a 2026 seventh-round pick (from the Eagles).

Saints

Seahawks

  • Released WR Cody White from their active roster.

Titans

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply