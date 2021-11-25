NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/25

49ers
Bengals
- Bengals activated TE Mitchell Wilcox from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills activated WR Marquez Stevenson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bills elevated DT Eli Ankou and DT Brandin Bryant to their active roster.
Chargers
- Chargers activated DT Jerry Tillery from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants placed DB Nate Ebner on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed TE Chris Myarick to their active roster.
- Giants signed TE Deon Yelder to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed QB James Morgan to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jets released DB Natrell Jamerson from their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers signed LB Nate Orchard to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Packers released RB Kerrith Whyte from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots signed NT Niles Scott to their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams signed DT Marquise Copeland. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed LB Anthony Hines to their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints elevated RB Adam Prentice and OT Caleb Benenoch to their active roster.
- Saints signed OL Will Clapp to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed DB KeiVarae Russell to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers activated S Minkah Fitzpatrick from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans designated OL Justin Britt to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings activated practice squad FB Jake Bargas from the COVID-19 list.
