NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/25

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers designated DL Dee Ford to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Bengals

Bills

  • Bills activated WR Marquez Stevenson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Bills elevated DT Eli Ankou and DT Brandin Bryant to their active roster. 

Chargers

Giants

Jets

  • Jets signed QB James Morgan to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Jets released DB Natrell Jamerson from their practice squad. 

Packers

Patriots

  • Patriots signed NT Niles Scott to their practice squad.

Rams

Saints

  • Saints elevated RB Adam Prentice and OT Caleb Benenoch to their active roster. 
  • Saints signed OL Will Clapp to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Saints signed DB KeiVarae Russell to their practice squad. 

Steelers

Texans

Vikings

  • Vikings activated practice squad FB Jake Bargas from the COVID-19 list. 

