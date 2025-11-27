NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/27

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bengals

Eagles

Jets

  • Signed DE Paschal Ekeji to practice squad.
  • Placed OT Leander Wiegand on practice squad injured list.

Lions

Ravens

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply