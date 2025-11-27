NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/27

Bears
- Elevated OL Jordan McFadden and LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin from practice squad.
- Designated DB Kyler Gordon and DB Jaylon Johnson to return from injured reserve.
- Placed OL Luke Newman on injured reserve.
Bengals
- Elevated RB Gary Brightwell and DB Jalen Davis from practice squad.
Eagles
- Elevated LB Patrick Johnson and DB Andre’ Sam from practice squad.
- Kept OL Willie Lampkin on injured reserve.
Jets
- Signed DE Paschal Ekeji to practice squad.
- Placed OT Leander Wiegand on practice squad injured list.
Lions
- Signed DB Nick Whiteside to practice squad.
Ravens
- Elevated DE Carl Lawson and LB Chandler Martin from practice squad.
- Placed DT Taven Bryan and RB Justice Hill on injured reserve.
Vikings
- Signed QB Desmond Ridder to practice squad.
