NFL Transactions: Thursday 12/18

By
Nate Bouda
-

Broncos

Chargers

  • Released C Josh Kaltenberger from practice squad.
  • Signed TE Tanner McLachlan to practice squad.

Colts

Giants

Jets

Lions

Panthers

  • Signed LB Jamil Muhammad to practice squad.

Rams

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

