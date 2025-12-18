NFL Transactions: Thursday 12/18

Broncos
- Waived G Calvin Throckmorton from active roster.
Chargers
- Released C Josh Kaltenberger from practice squad.
- Signed TE Tanner McLachlan to practice squad.
Colts
- Designated QB Anthony Richardson and DB Daniel Scott to return from injured reserve.
Giants
- Signed TE Tanner Conner to practice squad.
Jets
- Placed DB Tony Adams on injured reserve.
- Signed DT Payton Page to active roster from practice squad.
- Signed QB Hendon Hooker to practice squad.
Lions
- Designated T Giovanni Manu to return from injured reserve.
Panthers
- Signed LB Jamil Muhammad to practice squad.
Rams
- Elevated LB Nick Hampton from practice squad.
Saints
- Placed RB Devin Neal on injured reserve.
- Released K Cade York from practice squad.
- Signed WR Elijah Cooks and RB Nyheim Miller-Hines to practice squad.
- Signed WR Kevin Austin to active roster from practice squad.
Seahawks
- Activated WR Dareke Young from injured reserve.
- Elevated RB Cam Akers and T Amari Kight from practice squad.
- Released DB Tyler Hall from practice squad.
- Signed DB D’Anthony Bell to practice squad.
Steelers
- Signed LB Jeremiah Moon to active roster from Panthers’ practice squad.
- Waived DT Brodric Martin from active roster.
