NFL Transactions: Thursday 12/19

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Broncos

Chargers

  • Activated TE Hayden Hurst from injured reserve.
  • Elevated DB DiCaprio Bootle and DB Kendall Williamson to their active roster.

Cowboys

Lions

Panthers

  • Released RB Dillon Johnson from their practice squad.

Patriots

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

