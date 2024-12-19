NFL Transactions: Thursday 12/19

Bills
- Released DL Eli Ankou from their practice squad.
- Signed DE Casey Toohill to their practice squad.
Broncos
- Elevated DE Matt Henningsen and RB Blake Watson to their active roster.
Chargers
- Activated TE Hayden Hurst from injured reserve.
- Elevated DB DiCaprio Bootle and DB Kendall Williamson to their active roster.
Cowboys
- Signed DL Justin Rogers off of the Bengals’ practice squad.
Lions
- Designated LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin to return from injured reserve.
Panthers
- Released RB Dillon Johnson from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Placed DL Christian Barmore on the non-football illness list.
Ravens
- Activated DB T.J. Tampa from injured reserve.
Saints
- Designated WR Chris Olave to return from injured reserve.
- Released DL Kendal Vickers from their practice squad.
- Signed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Signed DB Artie Burns to their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!