NFL Transactions: Thursday 3/20

By
Nate Bouda
-

Browns

  • Signed DB Tony Brown and G Teven Jenkins.

Commanders

  • Signed WR Michael Gallup.
  • Signed G Nate Herbig.

Dolphins

  • Signed DB Artie Burns and DT Benito Jones.

Eagles

  • Signed TE Kylen Granson, LB Patrick Johnson, and DB Avery Williams.

Lions

  • Signed DB Khalil Dorsey and DB Rock Ya-Sin.

Packers

  • Signed WR Mecole Hardman.

Raiders

  • Signed RB Raheem Mostert.

Rams

  • Signed RB Ronnie Rivers.
  • Signed DB Ahkello Witherspoon.

Seahawks

  • Signed DB Shemar Jean-Charles.

Steelers

  • Signed DB James Pierre.

Texans

  • Signed DB Ronald Darby.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply