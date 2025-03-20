NFL Transactions: Thursday 3/20

Browns
- Signed DB Tony Brown and G Teven Jenkins.
Commanders
- Signed WR Michael Gallup.
- Signed G Nate Herbig.
Dolphins
- Signed DB Artie Burns and DT Benito Jones.
Eagles
- Signed TE Kylen Granson, LB Patrick Johnson, and DB Avery Williams.
Lions
- Signed DB Khalil Dorsey and DB Rock Ya-Sin.
Packers
- Signed WR Mecole Hardman.
Raiders
- Signed RB Raheem Mostert.
Rams
- Signed RB Ronnie Rivers.
- Signed DB Ahkello Witherspoon.
Seahawks
- Signed DB Shemar Jean-Charles.
Steelers
- Signed DB James Pierre.
Texans
- Signed DB Ronald Darby.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!