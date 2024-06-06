NFL Transactions: Thursday 6/6

By
Nate Bouda
-

Buccaneers

Chiefs

Colts

  • Colts signed DB Clay Fields and DB Derek Slywka
  • Colts signed second-round WR Adonai Mitchell
  • Colts placed DB Daniel Scott on injured reserve

Eagles

  • Eagles signed first-round DB Quinyon Mitchell

Jaguars

  • Jaguars signed second-round DT Maason Smith
  • Jaguars WR David White reverted to injured reserve

Jets

  • Jets waived DE Tyreek Johnson

Patriots

  • Patriots waived WR T.J. Luther
  • Patriots signed WR JaQuae Jackson

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply