NFL Transactions: Thursday 6/6

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed WR Cody Thompson
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed WR Mecole Hardman
- Chiefs waived G Jack Anderson
- Chiefs waived RB Hassan Hall
Colts
- Colts signed DB Clay Fields and DB Derek Slywka
- Colts signed second-round WR Adonai Mitchell
- Colts placed DB Daniel Scott on injured reserve
Eagles
- Eagles signed first-round DB Quinyon Mitchell
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed second-round DT Maason Smith
- Jaguars WR David White reverted to injured reserve
Jets
- Jets waived DE Tyreek Johnson
Patriots
- Patriots waived WR T.J. Luther
- Patriots signed WR JaQuae Jackson
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!