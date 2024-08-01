NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/1

Broncos
- Broncos signed G Oliver Jervis
- Broncos activated RB Blake Watson from the NFI list
- Broncos placed G Quinn Bailey on injured reserve
Browns
- Browns placed LB Charlie Thomas on injured reserve
- Browns signed LB Calen Johnson
Falcons
- Falcons waived WR Daylen Baldwin and QB John Paddock
- Falcons signed QB Nathan Rourke and TE Jordan Thomas
Jets
- Jets placed RB Tarik Cohen on the retired list
Lions
- Lions placed G Netane Muti on injured reserve
- Lions signed G Jake Burton and DE Pat O’Connor
Panthers
- Panthers signed TE Curtis Hodges
- Panthers WR Daewood Davis reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
- Panthers placed TE Stephen Sullivan on injured reserve
Patriots
- Patriots signed DT Mike Purcell
Saints
- Saints signed WR Marquez Callaway
- Saints waived TE Tommy Hudson with an injury designation
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed RB Kairee Robinson
- Seahawks waived RB Ricky Person with an injury settlement
Steelers
- Steelers signed LB Markus Golden
- Steelers waived DE David Perales with an injury designation
