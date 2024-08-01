NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/1

By
Nate Bouda
-

Broncos

  • Broncos signed G Oliver Jervis
  • Broncos activated RB Blake Watson from the NFI list
  • Broncos placed G Quinn Bailey on injured reserve

Browns

  • Browns placed LB Charlie Thomas on injured reserve
  • Browns signed LB Calen Johnson

Falcons

Jets

Lions

Panthers

  • Panthers signed TE Curtis Hodges
  • Panthers WR Daewood Davis reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
  • Panthers placed TE Stephen Sullivan on injured reserve

Patriots

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed RB Kairee Robinson
  • Seahawks waived RB Ricky Person with an injury settlement

Steelers

  • Steelers signed LB Markus Golden
  • Steelers waived DE David Perales with an injury designation

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply