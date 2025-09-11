NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/11

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Signed TE Messiah Swinson to their practice squad.

Commanders

Eagles

  • Signed DT Gabe Hall to their practice squad.
  • Released DT Jacob Sykes from their practice squad.

Giants

Packers

  • Elevated G Brant Banks and DB Micah Robinson to their active roster.
  • Placed DE Brenton Cox on injured reserve.

Patriots

  • Signed G Jack Conley to their practice squad.
  • Released G Mehki Butler from their practice squad.

Seahawks

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply