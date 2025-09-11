NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/11

49ers
- Signed TE Messiah Swinson to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Elevated G Michael Deiter and P Mitch Wishnowsky to their active roster.
Eagles
- Signed DT Gabe Hall to their practice squad.
- Released DT Jacob Sykes from their practice squad.
Giants
- Claimed WR Xavier Gipson off waivers from the Jets.
- Placed LB Micah McFadden on injured reserve.
Packers
- Elevated G Brant Banks and DB Micah Robinson to their active roster.
- Placed DE Brenton Cox on injured reserve.
Patriots
- Signed G Jack Conley to their practice squad.
- Released G Mehki Butler from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Released WR Cody White.
- Signed DB Shaquill Griffin to their active roster.
Vikings
- Signed WR Tim Jones and TE Nick Vannett to their active roster.
- Placed LB Blake Cashman and RB Ty Chandler on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Tyrek Funderburk and LB Sione Takitaki to their practice squad.
