Vikings Request Three More GM Interviews, Including Broncos AGM Reed Burckhardt

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings requested to interview Lions assistant GM Ray Agnew, Broncos assistant GM Reed Burckhardt, and Dolphins assistant GM Kyle Smith for their general manager job.

Here’s a list of known candidates for the Vikings’ GM opening:

Bills assistant GM Terrance Gray Titans assistant GM Dave Ziegler 49ers assistant GM RJ Gillen Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander Rams assistant GM John McKay Seahawks assistant GM Nolan Teasley Vikings interim GM Rob Brzezinski Lions assistant GM Ray Agnew Broncos assistant GM Reed Burckhardt Dolphins assistant GM Kyle Smith

Burckhardt spent three seasons as Denver’s director of player personnel before being promoted to assistant general manager in 2025.

Before arriving at the Broncos, he spent 13 seasons with the Vikings in several roles, including director of pro scouting, assistant director of pro scouting, pro scout, area scout, personnel department assistant, and operations intern.