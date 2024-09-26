NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/26

Bears
- Signed DT Travis Bell to their practice squad.
- Placed DE Sam Roberts on the practice squad injured list.
Bills
- Signed C Will Clapp to their active roster.
- Placed OT Tylan Grable on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Ahmarean Brown to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Signed DB Tony Jefferson to their active roster.
- Signed G Braeden Daniels to their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Signed TE Joseph Fortson and RB Keaontay Ingram to their practice squad.
- Placed TE Baylor Cupp on the practice squad injured list.
Cowboys
- Elevated DE Carl Lawson and DB Amani Oruwariye to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Signed DT Neil Farrell to their practice squad.
Giants
- Elevated FB Jakob Johnson and DB Duke Shelley to their active roster.
Lions
- Signed WR Allen Robinson to their active roster.
- Signed LB Abraham Beauplan to their practice squad.
Packers
- Signed TE Messiah Swinson to their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!