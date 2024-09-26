NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/26

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bills

  • Signed C Will Clapp to their active roster.
  • Placed OT Tylan Grable on injured reserve.
  • Signed WR Ahmarean Brown to their practice squad.

Chargers

  • Signed DB Tony Jefferson to their active roster.
  • Signed G Braeden Daniels to their practice squad.

Chiefs

  • Signed TE Joseph Fortson and RB Keaontay Ingram to their practice squad.
  • Placed TE Baylor Cupp on the practice squad injured list.

Cowboys

Dolphins

Giants

Lions

  • Signed WR Allen Robinson to their active roster.
  • Signed LB Abraham Beauplan to their practice squad.

Packers

  • Signed TE Messiah Swinson to their practice squad.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply