NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/2

Broncos
- Broncos signed TE Johnny Lumpkin to their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns released G Joey Fisher and P Matt Haack from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals released LB Caleb Johnson from their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed DT Matt Dickerson to their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed WR Juwann Winfree to their active roster.
- Colts signed TE Eric Tomlinson to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders signed WR Davion Davis, DB D’Angelo Mandell, and DB Jace Whittaker to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons released RB Jacob Saylors from their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants placed OT Tyre Phillips on injured reserve.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed T Chandler Brewer to their practice squad.
- Jaguars placed DT Henry Mondeaux on the practice squad injured list.
Jets
- Jets released G Rodger Saffold from their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions waived DL Isaiah Buggs.
- Lions re-signed FB Jason Cabinda to their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers signed CB Anthony Johnson to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers placed WR Jonathan Mingo on injured reserve.
- Panthers signed G J.D. DiRenzo to their active roster.
- Panthers signed RB Mike Boone, LB Sam Kamara to their practice squad
Raiders
- Raiders placed TE Cole Fotheringham on the practice squad injured list.
- Raiders signed TE E.J. Jenkins to their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams placed DB Shaun Jolly on injured reserve.
- Rams signed QB Dresser Winn to their practice squad.
- Rams released LS Alex Matheson from their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens signed DB Jeremy Lucien to their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints released WR Jontre Kirklin from their practice squad.
- Saints signed G Colby Gossett to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed DT Matthew Gotel, DE Hamilcar Rashed, and DB Christian Young to their practice squad.
