NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/2

Broncos

  • Broncos signed TE Johnny Lumpkin to their practice squad.

Browns

  • Browns released G Joey Fisher and P Matt Haack from their practice squad.

Cardinals

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

Falcons

  • Falcons released RB Jacob Saylors from their practice squad.

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Raiders

  • Raiders placed TE Cole Fotheringham on the practice squad injured list.
  • Raiders signed TE E.J. Jenkins to their practice squad.

Rams

  • Rams placed DB Shaun Jolly on injured reserve.
  • Rams signed QB Dresser Winn to their practice squad.
  • Rams released LS Alex Matheson from their practice squad.

Ravens

  • Ravens signed DB Jeremy Lucien to their practice squad.

Saints

  • Saints released WR Jontre Kirklin from their practice squad.
  • Saints signed G Colby Gossett to their practice squad.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed DT Matthew Gotel, DE Hamilcar Rashed, and DB Christian Young to their practice squad.

