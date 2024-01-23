NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/23

49ers
- Signed OT Isaac Alarcon to a futures contract.
Bills
- Signed DT Eli Ankou and RB Darrynton Evans to futures contracts.
Buccaneers
- Signed DL C.J. Brewer, T Silas Dzansi, OL Luke Haggard, CB Keenan Isaac, WR Cephus Johnson III, RB Patrick Laird, S Richard LeCounte III, WR Ryan Miller, CB Quandre Mosely, OLB Jose Ramirez, OL Logan Stenberg, TE Tanner Taula, WR Raleigh Webb, and TE David Wells to futures contracts.
Chiefs
- Signed WR Anthony Miller to a futures contract.
Giants
- Signed WR Chase Cota and C Jimmy Morrissey to futures contracts.
Lions
- Signed G Matt Farniok and RB Jake Funk to their practice squad.
- Placed RB Jermar Jefferson on the practice squad injured list.
- Released DE Raymond Johnson from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Signed CB Kalon Barnes, CB Thomas Graham, LB Tyler Murray, LB David Perales, and CB Josiah Scott to futures contracts.
Vikings
- Signed DB A.J. Green to a futures contract.
