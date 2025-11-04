NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/4

49ers

  • Released LB Stone Blanton from practice squad.

Bears

  • Placed DE Dayo Odeyingbo on injured reserve.
  • Placed OL Ricky Stromberg on practice squad injured list.
  • Signed OL Kyle Hergel to practice squad.
  • Acquired EDGE Joe Tryon and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick (via Eagles) from Browns for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Bengals

  • Traded LB Logan Wilson to Cowboys for a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick (via Giants).

Bills

Broncos

Browns

  • Traded EDGE Joe Tryon and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick (via Eagles) to Bears for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Released DB Myles Purchase from practice squad.
  • Traded CB Ja’Sir Taylor to Jets for a conditional 2028 seventh-round pick.
  • Acquired OT Trevor Penning from Saints for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Chiefs

  • Released WR Jimmy Holiday from practice squad.
  • Signed DL Malik Herring to practice squad.

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

  • Acquired LB Logan Wilson from Bengals for a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick (via Giants).
  • Traded DT Mazi Smith, a 2026 second-round pick, and a conditional 2027 first-round pick to Jets for DL Quinnen Williams.
  • Waived RB Malik Davis.

Dolphins

  • Signed DB Clarence Lewis to practice squad.
  • Traded EDGE Jaelen Phillips to Eagles for a 2026 third-round pick.

Eagles

  • Designated LB Nolan Smith to return from injured reserve.
  • Released LB Patrick Johnson.
  • Released WR Terrace Marshall from practice squad.
  • Acquired EDGE Jaelen Phillips from Dolphins for a 2026 third-round pick.

Falcons

Jaguars

  • Acquired WR Jakobi Meyers from Raiders for conditional 2026 fourth- and sixth-round picks (via Jets).

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

  • Traded WR Jakobi Meyers to Jaguars for conditional 2026 fourth- and sixth-round picks (via Jets).

Rams

  • Released OL Wyatt Bowles from practice squad.
  • Signed LS Jake McQuaide to practice squad.

Ravens

Saints

  • Traded OT Trevor Penning to Chargers for a 2027 sixth-round pick.
  • Traded WR Rashid Shaheed to Seahawks for 2026 fourth- and fifth-round picks.

Seahawks

  • Signed WR Mac Dalena to practice squad.
  • Waived S Jerrick Reed.
  • Acquired WR Rashid Shaheed from Saints for 2026 fourth- and fifth-round picks.

Steelers

Titans

  • Released DB Alex Johnson from practice squad.
  • Signed DB Keydrain Calligan to practice squad.
  • Traded DL Dre’Mont Jones to Ravens for a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick (via Jets).

