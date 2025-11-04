NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/4

49ers
- Released LB Stone Blanton from practice squad.
Bears
- Placed DE Dayo Odeyingbo on injured reserve.
- Placed OL Ricky Stromberg on practice squad injured list.
- Signed OL Kyle Hergel to practice squad.
- Acquired EDGE Joe Tryon and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick (via Eagles) from Browns for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
Bengals
- Traded LB Logan Wilson to Cowboys for a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick (via Giants).
Bills
- Released LB Jimmy Ciarlo and WR Kristian Wilkerson from practice squad.
Broncos
- Released DB J.T. Gray with injury waiver.
Browns
- Traded EDGE Joe Tryon and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick (via Eagles) to Bears for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
Cardinals
- Released TE Josiah Deguara.
Chargers
- Released DB Myles Purchase from practice squad.
- Traded CB Ja’Sir Taylor to Jets for a conditional 2028 seventh-round pick.
- Acquired OT Trevor Penning from Saints for a 2027 sixth-round pick.
Chiefs
- Released WR Jimmy Holiday from practice squad.
- Signed DL Malik Herring to practice squad.
Colts
- Released LB David Long from practice squad.
- Signed LB Chad Muma and DB Trey Washington to practice squad.
- Traded WR Adonai Mitchell and 2026 and 2027 first-round picks to Jets for CB Ahmad Gardner.
Commanders
- Placed CB Marshon Lattimore and WR Luke McCaffrey on injured reserve.
- Placed LB Frankie Luvu on suspended list.
Cowboys
- Acquired LB Logan Wilson from Bengals for a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick (via Giants).
- Traded DT Mazi Smith, a 2026 second-round pick, and a conditional 2027 first-round pick to Jets for DL Quinnen Williams.
- Waived RB Malik Davis.
Dolphins
- Signed DB Clarence Lewis to practice squad.
- Traded EDGE Jaelen Phillips to Eagles for a 2026 third-round pick.
Eagles
- Designated LB Nolan Smith to return from injured reserve.
- Released LB Patrick Johnson.
- Released WR Terrace Marshall from practice squad.
- Acquired EDGE Jaelen Phillips from Dolphins for a 2026 third-round pick.
Falcons
- Released K Ben Sauls from practice squad.
- Signed LS Zach Triner to practice squad.
- Signed OL Andrew Stueber.
- Waived K John Parker Romo.
Jaguars
- Acquired WR Jakobi Meyers from Raiders for conditional 2026 fourth- and sixth-round picks (via Jets).
Lions
- Released OL Justin Herron and TE Kenny Yeboah from injured reserve with settlements.
Packers
- Placed TE Tucker Kraft on injured reserve.
- Released OL Lecitus Smith from practice squad.
- Signed LB Arron Mosby and TE Josh Whyle from practice squad.
- Signed TE McCallan Castles, TE Drake Dabney, LB Kristian Welch, and WR Mike Woods to practice squad.
Panthers
- Released DE Carlos Basham, QB Hendon Hooker, and OL Michael Tarquin from practice squad.
- Signed OL Ja’Tyre Carter, RB DeeJay Dallas, and DB Israel Mukuamu to practice squad.
Patriots
- Released RB Jonathan Ward from practice squad.
- Signed WR Brenden Rice to practice squad.
Raiders
- Traded WR Jakobi Meyers to Jaguars for conditional 2026 fourth- and sixth-round picks (via Jets).
Rams
- Released OL Wyatt Bowles from practice squad.
- Signed LS Jake McQuaide to practice squad.
Ravens
- Signed DB Keondre Jackson from practice squad.
- Signed TE Scotty Washington to practice squad.
- Waived DB Sanoussi Kane.
- Acquired DL Dre’Mont Jones from Titans for a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick (via Jets).
Saints
- Traded OT Trevor Penning to Chargers for a 2027 sixth-round pick.
- Traded WR Rashid Shaheed to Seahawks for 2026 fourth- and fifth-round picks.
Seahawks
- Signed WR Mac Dalena to practice squad.
- Waived S Jerrick Reed.
- Acquired WR Rashid Shaheed from Saints for 2026 fourth- and fifth-round picks.
Steelers
- Released DE K.J. Henry and QB John Rhys Plumlee from practice squad.
- Signed DB Daequan Hardy, LB Mark Robinson, and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to practice squad.
Titans
- Released DB Alex Johnson from practice squad.
- Signed DB Keydrain Calligan to practice squad.
- Traded DL Dre’Mont Jones to Ravens for a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick (via Jets).
