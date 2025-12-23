NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/23

Bears

  • Designated G Luke Newman to return from injured reserve.

Bills

  • Signed DB M.J. Devonshire to the practice squad.

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Dolphins

  • Signed DB Jack Henderson to the practice squad.

Falcons

  • Signed LB Eugene Asante to the practice squad.

Panthers

  • Signed DB Mike Reid to the practice squad.

Patriots

Raiders

  • Placed C Jordan Meredith on injured reserve.
  • Signed DE Jahfari Harvey to the practice squad.
  • Signed G Atonio Mafi to the active roster from the practice squad.

Rams

Seahawks

  • Signed DB D’Anthony Bell to the active roster from the practice squad.
  • Signed DB Tyler Hall to the practice squad.

Steelers

  • Placed WR DK Metcalf on the suspended list.

Texans

Vikings

