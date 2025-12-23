NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/23

Bears
- Designated G Luke Newman to return from injured reserve.
Bills
- Signed DB M.J. Devonshire to the practice squad.
Broncos
- Placed DB Delarrin Turner-Yell on the practice squad injured list.
Browns
- Placed RB Quinshon Judkins on injured reserve.
Buccaneers
- Signed LB Nick Jackson to the practice squad.
Cardinals
- Placed DT Walter Nolen and DB Garrett Williams on injured reserve.
- Signed K Joshua Karty from the Rams’ practice squad and DB Kalen King from the Panthers’ practice squad to the active roster.
Chargers
- Signed RB Jaret Patterson to the active roster from the practice squad.
- Signed RB Royce Freeman to the practice squad.
Dolphins
- Signed DB Jack Henderson to the practice squad.
Falcons
- Signed LB Eugene Asante to the practice squad.
Panthers
- Signed DB Mike Reid to the practice squad.
Patriots
- Designated DT Milton Williams to return from injured reserve.
- Placed DT Joshua Farmer on injured reserve.
- Released T Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad.
- Signed G Brenden Jaimes to the active roster from the practice squad.
- Signed RB Elijah Mitchell and WR Brandon Smith to the practice squad.
Raiders
- Placed C Jordan Meredith on injured reserve.
- Signed DE Jahfari Harvey to the practice squad.
- Signed G Atonio Mafi to the active roster from the practice squad.
Rams
- Released DB Alex Johnson from the practice squad.
- Waived DB Christopher Smith.
Seahawks
- Signed DB D’Anthony Bell to the active roster from the practice squad.
- Signed DB Tyler Hall to the practice squad.
Steelers
- Placed WR DK Metcalf on the suspended list.
Texans
- Designated DB Ajani Carter to return from injured reserve.
- Released DB Damon Arnette, DT Marcus Harris, and DB Brandon Hill from the practice squad.
- Signed LB Power Echols, DT Leki Fotu, and DB Kaevon Merriweather to the practice squad.
Vikings
- Activated RB Ty Chandler from injured reserve.
- Claimed QB Brett Rypien off waivers from the Colts.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!