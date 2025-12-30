NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/30

Bills
- Signed WR Mecole Hardman to the practice squad.
Broncos
- Signed G Calvin Throckmorton to the practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Released RB Michael Wiley from the practice squad.
Cardinals
- Placed DB Kei’Trel Clark on injured reserve.
- Released TE Messiah Swinson from the practice squad.
- Signed TE Rivaldo Fairweather to the active roster from the Cowboys’ practice squad.
Chiefs
- Signed LB Kam Arnold and DT Marcus Harris to the practice squad.
Colts
- Released T Zachary Thomas from the practice squad.
- Signed DB Wyett Ekeler to the practice squad.
Cowboys
- Waived DB Trevon Diggs.
Dolphins
- Signed DT Simeon Barrow to the practice squad.
Eagles
- Released DE Titus Leo from the practice squad.
Giants
- Signed DB Myles Purchase to the practice squad.
Jets
- Signed RB Raheem Blackshear to the practice squad.
Packers
- Placed DB Kamal Hadden and DE Jordon Riley on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Shemar Bartholomew and DB Jaylin Simpson to the active roster from the practice squad.
- Signed RB Damien Martinez to the practice squad.
- Waived DT Quinton Bohanna.
Panthers
- Signed TE Ross Dwelley to the practice squad.
Patriots
- Released RB Jashaun Corbin from the practice squad.
- Signed TE Marshall Lang to the practice squad.
- Waived DB Miles Battle and G Brenden Jaimes.
Raiders
- Signed DB Brandon Hill to the practice squad.
Seahawks
- Placed WR Cody White on injured reserve.
- Signed T Amari Kight to the active roster from the practice squad.
- Signed WR Montorie Foster to the practice squad.
- Waived DB D’Anthony Bell.
Texans
- Signed DB Ameer Speed to the practice squad.
