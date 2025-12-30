NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/30

Bills

Broncos

Buccaneers

  • Released RB Michael Wiley from the practice squad.

Cardinals

  • Placed DB Kei’Trel Clark on injured reserve.
  • Released TE Messiah Swinson from the practice squad.
  • Signed TE Rivaldo Fairweather to the active roster from the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Chiefs

  • Signed LB Kam Arnold and DT Marcus Harris to the practice squad.

Colts

  • Released T Zachary Thomas from the practice squad.
  • Signed DB Wyett Ekeler to the practice squad.

Cowboys

Dolphins

  • Signed DT Simeon Barrow to the practice squad.

Eagles

  • Released DE Titus Leo from the practice squad.

Giants

  • Signed DB Myles Purchase to the practice squad.

Jets

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Seahawks

  • Placed WR Cody White on injured reserve.
  • Signed T Amari Kight to the active roster from the practice squad.
  • Signed WR Montorie Foster to the practice squad.
  • Waived DB D’Anthony Bell.

Texans

