NFL Transactions: Tuesday 5/28

Patriots
- Patriots signed first-round QB Drake Maye and fourth-round WR Javon Baker
Rams
- Rams signed first-round DE Jared Verse
Ravens
- Ravens waived DT Ja’Mon Franklin
- Ravens signed DT Deadrin Senat and DT Josh Tupou
Steelers
- Steelers waived WR Keilahn Harris from injured reserve with a settlement
Texans
- Texans waived DE Marcus Haynes with an injury designation
