NFL Transactions: Tuesday 5/28

By
Nate Bouda
-

Patriots

Rams

Ravens

Steelers

  • Steelers waived WR Keilahn Harris from injured reserve with a settlement

Texans

  • Texans waived DE Marcus Haynes with an injury designation

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply