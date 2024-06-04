NFL Transactions: Tuesday 6/4

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

  • Bills waived OT Tommy Doyle
  • Bills signed LB Shayne Simon
  • Bills signed second-round DB Cole Bishop, third-round DT DeWayne Carter, fourth-round RB Ray Davis, fifth-round DE Javon Solomon, fifth-round LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, fifth-round C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, sixth-round OT Tylan Grable, and sixth-round DB Daequan Hardy.

Browns

Buccaneers

Commanders

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed fourth-round RB Jaylen Wright, fifth-round LB Mohamed Kamara, sixth-round DB Patrick McMorris, sixth-round WR Malik Washington, and seventh-round WR Tahk Washington

Falcons

  • Falcons claimed OT Andrew Stueber off of waivers from the Patriots
  • Falcons waived WR JaQuae Jackson

49ers

Steelers

  • Steelers DB Luq Barcoo reverted to injured reserve

Texans

  • Texans waived DE Marcus Haynes from injured reserve with a settlement

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply