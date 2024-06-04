NFL Transactions: Tuesday 6/4

Bills
- Bills waived OT Tommy Doyle
- Bills signed LB Shayne Simon
- Bills signed second-round DB Cole Bishop, third-round DT DeWayne Carter, fourth-round RB Ray Davis, fifth-round DE Javon Solomon, fifth-round LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, fifth-round C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, sixth-round OT Tylan Grable, and sixth-round DB Daequan Hardy.
Browns
- Browns waived K Lucas Havrisik
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers WR Deven Thompkins reverted to injured reserve
- Buccaneers placed C Ryan Jensen on the retired list
Commanders
- Commanders signed K Ramiz Ahmed
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed fourth-round RB Jaylen Wright, fifth-round LB Mohamed Kamara, sixth-round DB Patrick McMorris, sixth-round WR Malik Washington, and seventh-round WR Tahk Washington
Falcons
- Falcons claimed OT Andrew Stueber off of waivers from the Patriots
- Falcons waived WR JaQuae Jackson
49ers
- 49ers waived DE Raymond Johnson
- 49ers signed TE Logan Thomas
Steelers
- Steelers DB Luq Barcoo reverted to injured reserve
Texans
- Texans waived DE Marcus Haynes from injured reserve with a settlement
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!