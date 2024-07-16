NFL Transactions: Tuesday 7/16

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers placed first-round WR Ricky Pearsall on the active/non-football injury list

Dolphins

  • Dolphins placed DB Mark Perry on the active/non-football injury list
  • Dolphins placed WR Tahj Washington on the active/physically unable to perform list

Giants

  • Giants placed TE Theo Johnson on the active/physically unable to perform list

Jaguars

  • Jaguars waived WR Wayne Ruby from injured reserve
  • Jaguars released OT Chandler Brewer from injured reserve

Saints

  • Saints placed WR Bub Means on the active/non-football injury list

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply