NFL Transactions: Tuesday 7/16

49ers
- 49ers placed first-round WR Ricky Pearsall on the active/non-football injury list
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed DB Mark Perry on the active/non-football injury list
- Dolphins placed WR Tahj Washington on the active/physically unable to perform list
Giants
- Giants placed TE Theo Johnson on the active/physically unable to perform list
Jaguars
- Jaguars waived WR Wayne Ruby from injured reserve
- Jaguars released OT Chandler Brewer from injured reserve
Saints
- Saints placed WR Bub Means on the active/non-football injury list
