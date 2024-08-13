NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/13

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers WR Frank Darby reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Bills

Browns

  • Browns DB Vincent Gray reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Cardinals

Chargers

Colts

  • Colts RB Trent Pennix reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Commanders

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles activated DB Cooper DeJean from the NFI list.

Falcons

  • Falcons placed RB Robert Burns on the reserve/PUP list.

Jaguars

Jets

  • Jets DB Myles Jones reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
  • Jets waived WR Hamze El-Zayat from IR with a settlement.

Lions

  • Lions signed CB Essang Bassey.
  • Lions waived LB DaRon Gilbert with an injury designation.
  • Lions WR Antoine Green reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Packers

  • Packers waived DB Don Callis from IR with a settlement.

Panthers

  • Panthers waived TE Curtis Hodges and G JD DiRenzo from IR with settlements.

Patriots

  • Patriots DE John Morgan reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Raiders

Ravens

Saints

  • Saints signed DB Kaleb Ford-Dement.
  • Saints waived FB Zander Horvath.
  • Saints waived WR Jermain Jackson from IR with a settlement.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks waived DT Matthew Gotel from IR with a settlement.

Steelers

  • Steelers DB Kalon Barnes reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
  • Steelers waived WR Tarik Black with an injury designation.

Vikings

