NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/13

49ers
- 49ers WR Frank Darby reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Bills
- Bills signed QB Ben DiNucci, WR Damiere Byrd, and WR Deon Cain.
- Bills placed QB Shane Buechele and WR Chase Claypool on injured reserve.
- Bills waived WR Bryan Thompson with an injury designation.
Browns
- Browns DB Vincent Gray reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed WR Daylen Baldwin and RB Hassan Hall.
- Cardinals released WR Jeff Smith.
Chargers
- Chargers signed LB Shaquille Quarterman.
- Chargers waived TE Ben Mason.
- Chargers waived DB Chris Wilcox
Colts
- Colts RB Trent Pennix reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Commanders
- Commanders signed WR Martavis Bryant.
- Commanders waived K Ramiz Ahmed.
Dolphins
- Dolphins cut DT Teair Tart.
Eagles
- Eagles activated DB Cooper DeJean from the NFI list.
Falcons
- Falcons placed RB Robert Burns on the reserve/PUP list.
Jaguars
- Jaguars activated DE Arik Armstead from the PUP list.
Jets
- Jets DB Myles Jones reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
- Jets waived WR Hamze El-Zayat from IR with a settlement.
Lions
- Lions signed CB Essang Bassey.
- Lions waived LB DaRon Gilbert with an injury designation.
- Lions WR Antoine Green reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Packers
- Packers waived DB Don Callis from IR with a settlement.
Panthers
- Panthers waived TE Curtis Hodges and G JD DiRenzo from IR with settlements.
Patriots
- Patriots DE John Morgan reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Raiders
- Raiders signed QB Nathan Peterman.
- Raiders waived WR Keelan Doss.
Ravens
- Ravens signed RB John Kelly.
- Ravens waived LB Quincy Roche with an injury settlement.
Saints
- Saints signed DB Kaleb Ford-Dement.
- Saints waived FB Zander Horvath.
- Saints waived WR Jermain Jackson from IR with a settlement.
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived DT Matthew Gotel from IR with a settlement.
Steelers
- Steelers DB Kalon Barnes reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
- Steelers waived WR Tarik Black with an injury designation.
Vikings
- Vikings signed LB Jordan Kunaszyk.
- Vikings waived LB Jabril Cox with an injury designation.
