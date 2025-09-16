NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/16

49ers
- Signed DE Robert Beal to their practice squad.
Bengals
- Placed QB Joe Burrow on injured reserve.
- Signed QB Brett Rypien from their practice squad to their active roster.
- Signed QB Mike White to their practice squad.
- Signed QB Sean Clifford to their practice squad.
- Signed WR Kendric Pryor to their practice squad.
Browns
- Released CB LaMareon James from their practice squad.
- Released DT Ralph Holley from their practice squad.
- Released T Logan Brown from their practice squad.
- Signed CB Tre Avery to their practice squad.
- Signed G Tyre Phillips to their practice squad.
- Signed OT Joshua Miles to their practice squad.
- Signed WR Gage Larvadain to their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Released WR Hal Presley from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Cole Christiansen to their practice squad.
Colts
- Signed C Jimmy Morrissey to their practice squad.
- Signed LB Austin Ajiake from their practice squad to their active roster.
Commanders
- Placed G Darrian Dalcourt on the practice squad injured list.
- Signed G Tyler Cooper to their practice squad.
- Signed WR Tay Martin to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Placed G Cooper Beebe on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Jadeveon Clowney to their active roster.
Falcons
- Signed CB Keith Taylor to their practice squad.
Giants
- Placed LB Chris Board on injured reserve.
- Released S Patrick McMorris from their practice squad.
- Released WR Qadir Ismail from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Curtis Jacobs to their practice squad.
- Signed LB Neville Hewitt to their practice squad.
- Signed LB Swayze Bozeman from their practice squad to their active roster.
- Signed WR Dalen Cambre to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Released S Darnell Savage from their practice squad.
Jets
- Released K Harrison Mevis from their practice squad.
- Signed CB Nik Needham to their practice squad.
Lions
- Placed TE Shane Zylstra on injured reserve.
- Released LB Monty Rice from their practice squad.
- Signed C Trystan Colon from their practice squad to their active roster.
- Signed QB Malik Cunningham to their practice squad.
- Signed TE Ross Dwelley to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Placed G Austin Corbett on injured reserve.
- Placed G Robert Hunt on injured reserve.
- Signed C Nick Samac from the Ravens’ practice squad to their active roster.
- Signed LB Maema Njongmeta from the Bengals’ practice squad to their active roster.
Rams
- Signed DB Tre Brown to their active roster.
Ravens
- Placed DB J.T. Gray on the practice squad injured list.
- Signed LB Malik Hamm to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Released TE JJ Galbreath from their practice squad.
- Released WR Rakim Jarrett from their practice squad.
Texans
- Released OL Jaylon Thomas from their practice squad.
- Released WR Silas Bolden from their practice squad.
Titans
- Signed T Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson to their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!