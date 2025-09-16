NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/16

Nate Bouda
49ers

Bengals

Browns

  • Released CB LaMareon James from their practice squad.
  • Released DT Ralph Holley from their practice squad.
  • Released T Logan Brown from their practice squad.
  • Signed CB Tre Avery to their practice squad.
  • Signed G Tyre Phillips to their practice squad.
  • Signed OT Joshua Miles to their practice squad.
  • Signed WR Gage Larvadain to their practice squad.

Chiefs

  • Released WR Hal Presley from their practice squad.
  • Signed LB Cole Christiansen to their practice squad.

Colts

Commanders

  • Placed G Darrian Dalcourt on the practice squad injured list.
  • Signed G Tyler Cooper to their practice squad.
  • Signed WR Tay Martin to their practice squad.

Cowboys

Falcons

Giants

  • Placed LB Chris Board on injured reserve.
  • Released S Patrick McMorris from their practice squad.
  • Released WR Qadir Ismail from their practice squad.
  • Signed LB Curtis Jacobs to their practice squad.
  • Signed LB Neville Hewitt to their practice squad.
  • Signed LB Swayze Bozeman from their practice squad to their active roster.
  • Signed WR Dalen Cambre to their practice squad.

Jaguars

Jets

  • Released K Harrison Mevis from their practice squad.
  • Signed CB Nik Needham to their practice squad.

Lions

Panthers

  • Placed G Austin Corbett on injured reserve.
  • Placed G Robert Hunt on injured reserve.
  • Signed C Nick Samac from the Ravens’ practice squad to their active roster.
  • Signed LB Maema Njongmeta from the Bengals’ practice squad to their active roster.

Rams

  • Signed DB Tre Brown to their active roster.

Ravens

  • Placed DB J.T. Gray on the practice squad injured list.
  • Signed LB Malik Hamm to their practice squad.

Steelers

  • Released TE JJ Galbreath from their practice squad.
  • Released WR Rakim Jarrett from their practice squad.

Texans

  • Released OL Jaylon Thomas from their practice squad.
  • Released WR Silas Bolden from their practice squad.

Titans

  • Signed T Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson to their practice squad.

