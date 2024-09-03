NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/3

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Activated OT Trent Williams from the did not report list.
  • Signed LB DaShaun White to their practice squad.
  • Released WR Tay Martin from their practice squad.

Bills

Buccaneers

  • Signed OT Raiqwon O’Neal to their practice squad.
  • Released C Avery Jones from their practice squad.

Chargers

Chiefs

  • Signed DT Marlon Tuipulotu to their active roster.
  • Signed DB Eric Scott to their practice squad.

Cowboys

  • Waived DE Viliami Fehoko from injured reserve with a settlement.

Dolphins

  • Signed DE Derrick McLendon to their practice squad.

Falcons

  • Signed QB Nathan Peterman to their practice squad.
  • Released OT Julien Davenport from their practice squad.

Giants

Packers

Panthers

  • Waived OT Tyler Smith from injured reserve with a settlement.
  • Released LB K’Lavon Chaisson.

Patriots

Seahawks

  • Waived DT Buddha Jones from injured reserve.
  • Released DT Kyon Barrs and OT Max Pircher from their practice squad.

Texans

  • Waived RB Jawhar Jordan from injured reserve with a settlement.

Titans

  • Waived WR Tre’Shaun Harrison from injured reserve with a settlement.
  • Released LB Luke Gifford.

Vikings

  • Waived WR Malik Knowles from injured reserve.

