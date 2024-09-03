NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/3

49ers
- Activated OT Trent Williams from the did not report list.
- Signed LB DaShaun White to their practice squad.
- Released WR Tay Martin from their practice squad.
Bills
- Released DB Terrell Burgess from injured reserve with a settlement.
Buccaneers
- Signed OT Raiqwon O’Neal to their practice squad.
- Released C Avery Jones from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Signed WR Dez Fitzpatrick and DB Shaun Wade to their practice squad.
- Released LB Andrew Farmer and WR Cornelius Johnson from their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Signed DT Marlon Tuipulotu to their active roster.
- Signed DB Eric Scott to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Waived DE Viliami Fehoko from injured reserve with a settlement.
Dolphins
- Signed DE Derrick McLendon to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Signed QB Nathan Peterman to their practice squad.
- Released OT Julien Davenport from their practice squad.
Giants
- Released WR Isaiah McKenzie from injured reserve with a settlement.
Packers
- Signed RB Chris Brooks to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Waived OT Tyler Smith from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Released LB K’Lavon Chaisson.
Patriots
- Signed OT Caleb Jones to their practice squad.
- Released DE Brevin Allen from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Waived DT Buddha Jones from injured reserve.
- Released DT Kyon Barrs and OT Max Pircher from their practice squad.
Texans
- Waived RB Jawhar Jordan from injured reserve with a settlement.
Titans
- Waived WR Tre’Shaun Harrison from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Released LB Luke Gifford.
Vikings
- Waived WR Malik Knowles from injured reserve.
