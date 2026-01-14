NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/14

49ers
- Placed TE George Kittle on injured reserve.
- Released WR Javon Baker from the practice squad.
- Signed DB Darrik Forrest and TE Hayden Rucci to the practice squad.
- Signed TE Brayden Willis to the active roster.
- Signed WR Colton Dowell to a futures contract.
Bills
- Placed WR Tyrell Shavers on injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Signed WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette to a futures contract.
Chargers
- Signed G Ben Cleveland to a futures contract.
Eagles
- Signed DB Andre’ Sam to a futures contract.
Panthers
- Waived DB D’Anthony Bell.
Patriots
- Designated RB Terrell Jennings to return from injured reserve.
- Released RB Elijah Mitchell from the practice squad.
- Signed RB D’Ernest Johnson and DE Darrell Taylor to the practice squad.
Saints
- Signed DE Myles Cole to a futures contract.
Steelers
- Signed LS Cal Adomitis, DT Kyler Baugh, WR Cole Burgess, DE Anthony Goodlow, DB Daequan Hardy, DB Jack Henderson, DE K.J. Henry, RB Max Hurleman, G Steven Jones, RB Lew Nichols, WR John Rhys Plumlee, LB Julius Welschof, and T Aiden Williams to futures contracts.
Texans
- Declined to activate DB Ajani Carter from injured reserve.
- Released OT Jaylon Thomas from the practice squad.
- Signed DB Brandon Hill to the practice squad.
