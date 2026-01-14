NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/14

  • Signed DB Andre’ Sam to a futures contract.

  • Waived DB D’Anthony Bell.

  • Signed LS Cal Adomitis, DT Kyler Baugh, WR Cole Burgess, DE Anthony Goodlow, DB Daequan Hardy, DB Jack Henderson, DE K.J. Henry, RB Max Hurleman, G Steven Jones, RB Lew Nichols, WR John Rhys Plumlee, LB Julius Welschof, and T Aiden Williams to futures contracts.

