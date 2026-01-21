NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/21

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Signed TE Qadir Ismail to a futures contract.

Broncos

Dolphins

  • Signed DE Seth Coleman to a futures contract.

Eagles

Falcons

  • Signed TE Joshua Simon to a futures contract.

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

  • Signed DB Nate Valcarcel to a futures contract.

Seahawks

Texans

  • Signed TE Layne Pryor to a futures contract.

