NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/21

49ers
- Signed T Zachary Thomas to a futures contract.
Bears
- Signed TE Qadir Ismail to a futures contract.
Broncos
- Designated C Luke Wattenberg to return from injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Signed DE Seth Coleman to a futures contract.
Eagles
- Signed TE Jaheim Bell to a futures contract.
Falcons
- Signed TE Joshua Simon to a futures contract.
Patriots
- Designated DT Joshua Farmer to return from injured reserve.
Raiders
- Signed LS Alex Ward to a futures contract.
Rams
- Signed DB Nate Valcarcel to a futures contract.
Seahawks
- Designated RB George Holani to return from injured reserve.
Texans
- Signed TE Layne Pryor to a futures contract.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!