NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/8

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Released WR Ronnie Bell from their practice squad.
  • Signed OT Isaac Alarcon to a futures deal.

Bills

Buccaneers

  • Designated DB Troy Hill to return from injured reserve.
  • Signed DT Adam Gotsis to their practice squad.

Cardinals

  • Signed RB Zonovan Knight and C Sincere Haynesworth to futures deals.

Chargers

  • Designated CB Eli Apple to return from injured reserve.

Colts

  • Signed OT Jack Wilson to a futures deal.

Commanders

  • Designated RB Colson Yankoff to return from injured reserve.
  • Placed DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi on the practice squad injured list.
  • Signed OT Max Pircher to their practice squad.
  • Signed TE Lawrence Cager, OT Anim Dankwah, and RB Demetrick Felton to futures deals.

Eagles

