NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/8

49ers
- Released WR Ronnie Bell from their practice squad.
- Signed OT Isaac Alarcon to a futures deal.
Bills
- Signed DT Eli Ankou and LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Designated DB Troy Hill to return from injured reserve.
- Signed DT Adam Gotsis to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Signed RB Zonovan Knight and C Sincere Haynesworth to futures deals.
Chargers
- Designated CB Eli Apple to return from injured reserve.
Colts
- Signed OT Jack Wilson to a futures deal.
Commanders
- Designated RB Colson Yankoff to return from injured reserve.
- Placed DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi on the practice squad injured list.
- Signed OT Max Pircher to their practice squad.
- Signed TE Lawrence Cager, OT Anim Dankwah, and RB Demetrick Felton to futures deals.
Eagles
- Designated DT Byron Young to return from injured reserve.
- Signed DB Lewis Cine to their active roster.
