NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/19

49ers
- Signed LB Stone Blanton to their practice squad.
Bears
- Designated CB Kyler Gordon to return from injured reserve.
Bengals
- Designated TE Mike Gesicki to return from injured reserve.
Browns
- Signed DB D’Angelo Ross to their active roster from the Texans’ practice squad.
- Signed DB Sam Webb to their active roster from the Titans’ practice squad.
Cardinals
- Signed P Matt Haack to their active roster.
- Designated RB Trey Benson to return from injured reserve.
- Signed LB Jared Bartlett, WR Trent Sherfield, and OL Trey Wedig to their practice squad.
- Released WR Jalen Virgil from their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Signed OL Nick Leverett to their practice squad.
Colts
- Designated CB Charvarius Ward to return from injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Signed DB A.J. Green to their active roster from the Rams’ practice squad.
- Placed CB Julius Brents on injured reserve.
Falcons
- Signed QB Easton Stick to their active roster from their practice squad.
- Designated LB Divine Deablo to return from injured reserve.
- Placed QB Michael Penix on injured reserve.
- Signed QB Kyle Trask to their practice squad.
Giants
- Signed LB Tomon Fox to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Signed LB Jacoby Windmon to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Signed DB John Saunders to their practice squad.
Rams
- Claimed DB Christopher Smith off waivers from the Raiders.
- Signed K Harrison Mevis to their active roster from their practice squad.
- Placed T Rob Havenstein, TE Tyler Higbee, and DB Quentin Lake on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Alex Johnson to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Activated QB Aidan O’Connell from injured reserve; designated for return.
Saints
- Signed WR Kevin Austin to their active roster from their practice squad.
- Signed WR Jha’Quan Jackson to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Signed WR Velus Jones and WR Brenden Rice to their practice squad.
Texans
- Waived K Matthew Wright.
- Claimed LB Damone Clark off waivers from the Cowboys.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!