NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/19

49ers

  • Signed LB Stone Blanton to their practice squad.

Bears

  • Designated CB Kyler Gordon to return from injured reserve.

Bengals

  • Designated TE Mike Gesicki to return from injured reserve.

Browns

  • Signed DB D’Angelo Ross to their active roster from the Texans’ practice squad.
  • Signed DB Sam Webb to their active roster from the Titans’ practice squad.

Cardinals

Cowboys

Colts

Dolphins

  • Signed DB A.J. Green to their active roster from the Rams’ practice squad.
  • Placed CB Julius Brents on injured reserve.

Falcons

Giants

  • Signed LB Tomon Fox to their practice squad.

Panthers

Patriots

  • Signed DB John Saunders to their practice squad.

Rams

Raiders

  • Activated QB Aidan O’Connell from injured reserve; designated for return.

Saints

  • Signed WR Kevin Austin to their active roster from their practice squad.
  • Signed WR Jha’Quan Jackson to their practice squad.

Seahawks

Texans

