NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/27

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Elevated DB Adrian Colbert from their practice squad to the active roster.

Bills

Broncos

  • Signed LB Zach Cunningham from their practice squad to the active roster.

Browns

Buccaneers

Chargers

Cowboys

Eagles

  • Signed WR Kyle Philips (exception) to their practice squad.

Giants

Jets

Lions

Panthers

  • Designated DB Nick Scott to return from injured reserve.

Ravens

Seahawks

  • Activated RB George Holani from the practice squad injured list
  • Designated T Stone Forsythe and LB Uchenna Nwosu to return from Reserve/Injured
  • Activated RB George Holani from the practice squad injured list

Texans

Titans

Vikings

  • Elevated LS Jake McQuaide from their practice squad
  • Vikings activated TE Nick Muse from Reserve/Injured.
  • Waived LB Gabriel Murphy

