NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/27

49ers
- Signed OL Cameron Erving to their practice squad.
Bears
- Elevated DB Adrian Colbert from their practice squad to the active roster.
Bills
- Designated DT DeWayne Carter and T Tylan Grable to return from injured reserve.
Broncos
- Signed LB Zach Cunningham from their practice squad to the active roster.
Browns
- Claimed DE James Houston and DE Cameron Thomas from the Lions.
- Designated DB Myles Harden to return from injured reserve.
- Waived LB Elerson Smith.
Buccaneers
- Designated LB Markees Watts to return from Reserve/Injured.
Chargers
- Claimed S Marcus Maye off waivers from the Dolphins.
- Placed CB Eli Apple on Reserve/Injured.
Cowboys
- Activated WR Brandin Cooks from injured reserve.
- Elevated DB Andrew Booth and DB Kemon Hall from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed DB Caelen Carson and T Asim Richards on Reserve/Injured.
- Signed TE Princeton Fant from their practice squad to the active roster.
Eagles
- Signed WR Kyle Philips (exception) to their practice squad.
Giants
- Elevated T Joshua Miles and DB Greg Stroman from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed NT Armon Watts on Reserve/Injured.
- Signed LB Tomon Fox from their practice squad to the active roster.
Jets
- Designated G Xavier Newman-Johnson to return from Reserve/Injured.
Lions
- Elevated G Jamarco Jones from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed WR Kalif Raymond on Reserve/Injured.
- Signed WR Maurice Alexander and LB David Long from their practice squad to the active roster.
Panthers
- Designated DB Nick Scott to return from injured reserve.
Ravens
- Activated NT Michael Pierce from injured reserve
- Signed TE Scotty Washington to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Activated RB George Holani from the practice squad injured list
- Designated T Stone Forsythe and LB Uchenna Nwosu to return from Reserve/Injured
- Activated RB George Holani from the practice squad injured list
Texans
- Placed DB Ka’dar Hollman on Reserve/Injured.
- Signed DB Russ Yeast (exception) to their practice squad.
- Signed DT Tommy Togiai from their practice squad to the active roster.
Titans
- Designated DB Chidobe Awuzie to return from Reserve/Injured.
Vikings
- Elevated LS Jake McQuaide from their practice squad
- Vikings activated TE Nick Muse from Reserve/Injured.
- Waived LB Gabriel Murphy
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!