NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/18

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

Browns

  • Placed RB Nick Chubb on injured reserve.
  • Signed RB Jacob Kibodi to their practice squad.
  • Signed TE Brenden Bates from the Jets practice squad to the active roster.

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Colts

Commanders

Eagles

  • Designated DE Bryce Huff to return from injured reserve.
  • Signed TE Kevin Foelsch to their practice squad.

Falcons

  • Placed K Younghoe Koo on injured reserve.
  • Released K Tanner Brown from their practice squad.
  • Signed K Riley Patterson from the Browns practice squad to the active roster.

Jets

  • Designated NT Leki Fotu to return from injured reserve.
  • Placed DB Jalen Mills on injured reserve.
  • Signed DE Bradlee Anae and TE Neal Johnson to their practice squad.

Lions

Panthers

  • Signed WR Dax Milne (veteran) and LB Jackson Mitchell to their practice squad.

Patriots

Raiders

Seahawks

Texans

