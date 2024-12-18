NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/18

Bengals
- Signed DE Isaiah Thomas to their practice squad (exception).
Browns
- Placed RB Nick Chubb on injured reserve.
- Signed RB Jacob Kibodi to their practice squad.
- Signed TE Brenden Bates from the Jets practice squad to the active roster.
Buccaneers
- Declined to activate LB Markees Watts from injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Designated K Matt Prater to return from injured reserve.
- Signed DE Keshawn Banks and RB Tony Jones (veteran) to their practice squad.
- Signed P Michael Palardy from their practice squad to the active roster.
Colts
- Claimed DB Ambry Thomas off of waivers from the 49ers.
- Designated DB Julius Brents to return from injured reserve.
Commanders
- Designated DT Jonathan Allen to return from injured reserve.
Eagles
- Designated DE Bryce Huff to return from injured reserve.
- Signed TE Kevin Foelsch to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Placed K Younghoe Koo on injured reserve.
- Released K Tanner Brown from their practice squad.
- Signed K Riley Patterson from the Browns practice squad to the active roster.
Jets
- Designated NT Leki Fotu to return from injured reserve.
- Placed DB Jalen Mills on injured reserve.
- Signed DE Bradlee Anae and TE Neal Johnson to their practice squad.
Lions
- Designated DB Ifeatu Melifonwu to return from injured reserve.
Panthers
- Signed WR Dax Milne (veteran) and LB Jackson Mitchell to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Signed WR Alex Erickson (veteran) to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Placed DE Maxx Crosby and RB Sincere McCormick on injured reserve.
- Signed DE Ovie Oghoufo and RB Isaiah Spiller to their practice squad (exception).
- Signed LB Andre Carter from the Vikings practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed RB Chris Collier from their practice squad to the active roster.
Seahawks
- Activated OT Stone Forsythe from injured reserve.
Texans
- Activated G Kenyon Green from injured reserve.
