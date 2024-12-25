NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/25

49ers
- 49ers signed OT Charlie Heck off of the Cardinals’ practice squad
- 49ers placed OT Jaylon Moore on injured reserve
Bengals
- Bengals signed QB Logan Woodside to their practice squad
Colts
- Colts signed G Atonio Mafi to their practice squad
Dolphins
- Dolphins declined to activate LB Bradley Chubb and LS Blake Ferguson from injured reserve
Lions
- Lions signed DT Chris Smith to their practice squad
Saints
- Saints declined to activate WR Bub Means
Titans
- Titans claimed LB David Long off waivers from the Lions
- Titans placed LB Kenneth Murray on injured reserve
