NFL Transactions: Wednesday 2/22

Bengals
- Bengals re-signed LS Cal Adomitis. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed CB Kevin Toliver. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys re-signed K Tristan Vizcaino. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons re-signed LS Liam McCullough. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints re-signed G Calvin Throckmorton. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers re-signed LS Christian Kuntz. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans released LT Taylor Lewan, WR Robert Woods, LB Zach Cunningham and K Randy Bullock. (NFLTR)
