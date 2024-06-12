NFL Transactions: Wednesday 6/12

Bills
- Signed second-round WR Keon Coleman. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Signed second-round OLB Chris Braswell. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Signed DT Johnny Newton. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Signed CB Tre Herndon. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Signed WR Austin Trammell. (NFLTR)
- Waived OL Jack Anderson.
Lions
- Released CB Craig James from injured reserve with settlement. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- DT Buddha Jones reverted to injured reserve.
Steelers
- Released DB Luq Barcoo from injured reserve with settlement. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Signed OT Geron Christian. (NFLTR)
Vikings
