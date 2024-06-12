NFL Transactions: Wednesday 6/12

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Bills

  • Signed second-round WR Keon Coleman. (NFLTR)

Buccaneers

  • Signed second-round OLB Chris Braswell. (NFLTR)

Commanders

  • Signed DT Johnny Newton. (NFLTR)

Giants

  • Signed CB Tre Herndon. (NFLTR)

Jaguars

  • Signed WR Austin Trammell. (NFLTR)
  • Waived OL Jack Anderson

Lions

  • Released CB Craig James from injured reserve with settlement. (NFLTR)

Seahawks

  • DT Buddha Jones reverted to injured reserve. 

Steelers

  • Released DB Luq Barcoo from injured reserve with settlement. (NFLTR)

Titans

  • Signed OT Geron Christian. (NFLTR)

Vikings

