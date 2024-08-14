NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/14

49ers

Bengals

Bills

  • Bills WR Bryan Thompson reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Broncos

  • Broncos signed LB Alec Mock.
  • Broncos waived DE Jaylon Allen with an injury settlement.

Chargers

Colts

Commanders

  • Commanders signed QB Trace McSorley.
  • Commanders waived OL Mason Brooks.
  • Commanders waived OT Alex Akingbulu from injured reserve with a settlement.

Cowboys

  • Cowboys signed OT Cole Cabral.
  • Cowboys waived DE Shaka Toney with an injury designation.

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed DT Robert Cooper.

Eagles

Falcons

  • Falcons signed LB Storey Jackson.
  • Falcons released P Ryan Sanborn.
  • Falcons placed RB Robert Burns on the reserve/PUP list.

Jets

  • Jets waived DB Myles Jones from injured reserve with a settlement.
  • Jets waived WR Hamze El-Zayat from IR with a settlement.

Lions

  • Lions signed CB Javelin Guidry.
  • Lions waived S Morice Norris with an injury designation.
  • Lions LB DaRon Gilbert reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Packers

Patriots

  • Patriots waived DE John Morgan from injured reserve with a settlement.

Rams

Raiders

  • Raiders released WR Keelan Doss from injured reserve with a settlement.
  • Raiders waived WR Keelan Doss.

Saints

  • Saints signed TE Mason Fairchild.
  • Saints waived DT Kyler Baugh.
  • Saints waived WR Jermain Jackson from IR with a settlement.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed LB Easton Gibbs.
  • Seahawks waived DL Nathan Pickering with an injury designation.

Steelers

  • Steelers signed WR T.J. Luther and DB Zyon Gilbert.
  • Steelers WR Tarik Black reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Vikings

  • Vikings LB Jabril Cox reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

