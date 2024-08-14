NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/14

49ers
- 49ers signed DT Nick Williams.
- 49ers waived LB Ezekiel Turner.
Bengals
- Bengals placed DE Jeff Gunter on the retired list.
Bills
- Bills WR Bryan Thompson reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Broncos
- Broncos signed LB Alec Mock.
- Broncos waived DE Jaylon Allen with an injury settlement.
Chargers
- Chargers signed TE Tucker Fisk.
- Chargers waived TE Ben Mason.
Colts
- Colts signed WR Greg Ward and DE Derek Rivers.
- Colts waived S Kendall Brooks.
- Colts waived WR Ethan Fernea with an injury designation.
Commanders
- Commanders signed QB Trace McSorley.
- Commanders waived OL Mason Brooks.
- Commanders waived OT Alex Akingbulu from injured reserve with a settlement.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed OT Cole Cabral.
- Cowboys waived DE Shaka Toney with an injury designation.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed DT Robert Cooper.
Eagles
- Eagles activated DB Cooper DeJean from the NFI list.
Falcons
- Falcons signed LB Storey Jackson.
- Falcons released P Ryan Sanborn.
- Falcons placed RB Robert Burns on the reserve/PUP list.
Jets
- Jets waived DB Myles Jones from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Jets waived WR Hamze El-Zayat from IR with a settlement.
Lions
- Lions signed CB Javelin Guidry.
- Lions waived S Morice Norris with an injury designation.
- Lions LB DaRon Gilbert reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Packers
- Packers signed RB Nate McCrary and LB Chris Russell.
- Packers waived LS Peter Bowden and S Tyler Coyle.
Patriots
- Patriots waived DE John Morgan from injured reserve with a settlement.
Rams
- Rams signed DL Carlos Watkins.
- Rams waived K Tanner Brown.
Raiders
- Raiders released WR Keelan Doss from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Raiders waived WR Keelan Doss.
Saints
- Saints signed TE Mason Fairchild.
- Saints waived DT Kyler Baugh.
- Saints waived WR Jermain Jackson from IR with a settlement.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed LB Easton Gibbs.
- Seahawks waived DL Nathan Pickering with an injury designation.
Steelers
- Steelers signed WR T.J. Luther and DB Zyon Gilbert.
- Steelers WR Tarik Black reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Vikings
- Vikings LB Jabril Cox reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
